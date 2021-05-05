Senior Agile Coach

To grow the agile skills in the organisation by establishing standards, policies and practices for the introduction and sustainability of Agile methodologies. Ensure that relevant people in

the organization are upskilled in the principles of Agile as well as the standards, policies and

practices adopted by the organization.

These 5 positions are specifically aimed at Senior Agile Coaches capable of leading,

coaching and guiding business transformational initiatives. Candidates must be able to

engage and communicate with very senior stakeholders in the organisation. These positions

are not for traditional IT or software development initiatives. Extensive experience is

required in business and executive engagement and coaching, whilst applying Agile

methodologies and principles.

Qualification Rating:

Must Have Qualifications

Project Management Professional Skills- Yes

Agile Concepts- 8 Years

Agile Planning- 8 Years

Agile Practise- 8 Years

Business Consulting and Facilitation- 5 Years

Coaching and Mentoring- 5 Years

Communication & Presentation Skills – 8 Years

Communication with all levels of employees – 8 Years

Facilitating and coaching methodologies – 5 Years

Microsoft Office products – 8 Years

Oral and written communication techniques – 8 Years

Project management principles and methodologies – 8 Years

SAFE Framework 5 Years

