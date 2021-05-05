Senior Agile Coach

To grow the agile skills in the organisation by establishing standards, policies and practices for the introduction and sustainability of Agile methodologies. Ensure that relevant people in
the organization are upskilled in the principles of Agile as well as the standards, policies and
practices adopted by the organization.
These 5 positions are specifically aimed at Senior Agile Coaches capable of leading,
coaching and guiding business transformational initiatives. Candidates must be able to
engage and communicate with very senior stakeholders in the organisation. These positions
are not for traditional IT or software development initiatives. Extensive experience is
required in business and executive engagement and coaching, whilst applying Agile
methodologies and principles.
Qualification Rating:
Must Have Qualifications
Project Management Professional Skills- Yes
Agile Concepts- 8 Years
Agile Planning- 8 Years
Agile Practise- 8 Years
Business Consulting and Facilitation- 5 Years
Coaching and Mentoring- 5 Years
Communication & Presentation Skills – 8 Years
Communication with all levels of employees – 8 Years
Facilitating and coaching methodologies – 5 Years
Microsoft Office products – 8 Years
Oral and written communication techniques – 8 Years
Project management principles and methodologies – 8 Years
SAFE Framework 5 Years
About The Employer:
.