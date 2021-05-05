Senior Business Banker

To profitably manage a portfolio of medium sized clients through the application of the BBB proposition in attracting, retaining, expanding and applying other relationship management activities and ensuring that the bank increasingly fulfils their banking needs especially in the transactional, lending, foreign exchange and investment space by developing and nurturing their relationship with the Group
Desired Skills:
- Business Banking
- Business Development
- Sales
- Relationship Management
- FAIS
- FICA
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Leading bank