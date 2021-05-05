Senior Business Banker

To profitably manage a portfolio of medium sized clients through the application of the BBB proposition in attracting, retaining, expanding and applying other relationship management activities and ensuring that the bank increasingly fulfils their banking needs especially in the transactional, lending, foreign exchange and investment space by developing and nurturing their relationship with the Group

Desired Skills:

Business Banking

Business Development

Sales

Relationship Management

FAIS

FICA

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Leading bank

