Senior Full Stack Java Developer – REMOTE – up to R900 per hour
This is a great opportunity to enhance your Angular and Data skills by joining a Rosslyn based international manufacturing group. You will be working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes.
If you are ambitious and seeking a challenge, this is for you! Join a team that encourages your skills and knowledge growth in an efficient and vibrant environment. SEND YOUR CV NOW!!!
Requirements:
- 10+ years commercial coding experience
- Jira
- Confluence
- XRay
- Angular 10
- AG Grid
- SQL
- Oracle
- Postgres
- RESTful
- Java 8
- J2EE
- Junit
- Mockito
- Test Containers
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- Open Shift
Reference Number for this position is GZ52709 which is a contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and Home offering a contract rate of between R750 and R900 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.
Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Jira
- Confluence
- XRay
- Angular 10
- AG Grid
- SQL
- Oracle
- Postgres
- RESTful
- Java 8
- J2EE
- Junit
- Mockito
- Test Containers
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- Open Shift