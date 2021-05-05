Senior Internal Auditor

Sandhurst, sandton

A very well-established international broad-line foodservice group, listed on the JSE is looking for a Senior Internal Auditor to join their team.

The candidate will be working on multiple projects including Audit projects, stock counts, advisory projects etc. The candidate will be travelling between branches as well as to countries in Africa. They are looking for someone hardworking to benefit their team.

– Busy with CIA Qualification.

– 4 Years min experience

– Management experience

