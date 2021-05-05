Senior Internal Auditor – FMCG

Minimum Requirement:
- Must be CIA Qualified
- Used to working in a high pressured, high performance environment
- Experience in a FMCG or warehousing/distribution environment where stock was managed
- Strong Supervisory skills
- Sound IT Skills & Must have experience on TeamMate
- Develop & Create Audit Procedures
- Willing to work after-hours and on some weekends when required with Stock-take Audits
- Must be willing to work overtime (Overtime – unpaid)
- Willing to work onsite at Client for Audits
- Willing to travel. High percentage of travel involved
Qualifications:
-
B. Degree (Internal Audit) or Equivalent OR
-
Studying towards CIA (Final Stages). Certified Internal Auditor or substantial progress. toward Certification. Timelines will be set in the employment contract to complete this if not already a CIA.
Experience:
- Minimum 4 years Internal Audit experience with majority in a FMCG (Fast-moving consumer goods) / (CPG) Consumer Packaged Goods, environment
- Supervision of Internal Audit Teams. This is important
- Sound IT skills & experience on TeamMate
Travelling:
- High percentage of travel involved. This is crucial.
- We have a number of sites away from JHB that require travel.
- This will entail being away from JHB for two weeks with one week in the office.
- We generally return on the weekends.
- However there are also stock-take audit work which as part of this function will be required to work after hours and on some weekends.
- Travelling forms a big part of this role.
- Travel on projects two weeks away and one week in the office. Travel back on weekends.
- Road travel to near cities which will be done on a Sunday with time off in the week, on a Friday.
- The candidate must be prepared to travel vastly.
Responsibilities:
- Performing Management Ad-hoc requests and preparation of report
- Conducting of Stock-Take audits and preparing Stock-Take Audit Reports within half-day deadline for review by Internal Audit Manager.
- Conducting of preliminary forensics investigations and preparation of report.
- Conducting of internal audit projects (main function of job)
- Accountable for all audit projects assigned.
- Supervision and management of internal auditors and junior internal auditors on audit projects. This is key to being successful in the role.
- On the job coaching to internal auditors and trainees and graduates – all projects.
- Review of junior internal auditors and internal auditors working papers and findings raised for factual accuracy and that all working papers/findings are supported and cross-reference to evidence.
- Compilation of allocation schedules and allocation of audit work to team.
- Monitoring of members to ensure deadlines are adhered
- Quality of own work on TeamMate audit projects. This role is not only Supervisory, but audit work on the projects will be assigned.
- Excellent understanding of process within an FMCG environment. This is key to being successful in the role.
- Daily and weekly status updates to Internal Audit Manager.
- Generate audit findings by deadlines for review by Internal Audit Manager.
- Review of junior staff findings.
- Drafting the Executive Summary and Introduction sections of the audit report.
- Responsible for the integrity of reporting/information on TeamMate Project relating to areas of work.
- Finalisation of TeamMate project and ensuring all procedures have been completed and reviewed.
- Ensure all information and evidence is filed, updated and readily available as required.
- Performance feedback to staff.
- Liaison with client and management on site and during the audit.
- Close-out meetings with branch management, where required.
- Conducting of Ad-hoc audits.
- Official will conduct him or herself in line with the IIA Code of Ethics including the “Rule of Conduct for Internal Auditors”.
Admin:
- Ensure all Ad-hoc administrative tasks as assigned by Internal Audit Manager or Internal Audit Executive are executed.
- Assist where needed.
Personal Attributes:
- Good leadership skills with the ability to motivate and guide the Internal Audit team.
- Accuracy and attention to detail.
- High levels of skills in MS Excel.
- Deadline driven.
- High energy levels.
- Ability to add value to Internal Audit Reports.
- Ability to apply common sense to all tasks.
- Ability to analyse, interpret and integrate different sources of information.
- Ability to problem solve.
Desired Skills:
- Internal Auditing
- FMCG
- IT Skills
- TeamMate
- Audit Procedures
- MS Excel
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is an international broad-line foodservice group, listed on the JSE, South Africa, and present in developed and developing economies in five continents.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund