Senior IOS Developer – Johannesburg – up to R950k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A global financial innovation and technology disruptor with a leading edge in execution in emergent business models is seeking an iOS developer to join their dynamic team based in Bryanston.

They are all about Excellence with a sense of urgency. They pride themselves in delivering great products and value to their clients, communities and are always celebrating their success.

You will be required to Participates with the development team and stakeholders to plan new features and provide best estimates allowing for team to optimize outcomes that provide the most value to the customer and the organization; Reviews others code to ensure delivery of high-quality functionality and participate in an environment of learning and Aide in training and mentoring of new and junior staff

Key Skills:

IT Related Qualification

5+ years of experience in mobile development: Swift, XCode

iOS development using Swift and SwiftUI

Git

Duties:

Work with design team to implement user interfaces

Supply detailed work estimates on a task-based level

Performs other related duties as required by management

Breaks down features into manageable stories to allow for easier coding, reviewing, testing and approval

Participates in retrospectives to gain knowledge and learning with the purpose to become a more effective team member and to build better teams and deliver continuing higher quality products

Works independently with general supervision.

May influence others within the job area through explanation of facts, policies and practices.

Works to achieve operational targets within job area with direct impact on department results.

Sets objectives for own job area to meet the objectives or goals of projects and assignments.

Communicates with contacts typically within the department on matters that involve obtaining or providing information requiring some explanation

Reference Number for this position is SJ52904. This is a permanent position Johannesburg/remote offering a cost to company salary of R950k PA negotiable on experience and ability.

