Senior Java Developer – Semi remote (Randburg) – R90k per month at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A growing team of developers who perform Java iOT Services for the Manufacturing and Mining environment is on the lookout for a Senior Java Developer! You will be working in a small team will allow you to apply your craft and ensure you are able to actively participate in the software development lifecycle.

If a daily thought of working for large corporates pains your soul, then this job may be for you!!

Requirements:

10 years Java EE Development experience

Maven build

JTA

EJB

CDI

JPA

JMS

JAX-RS

JAX-WS

JavaFX

MQTT

JIRA

Confluence

Agile

Wildfly

Python

MySQL

PostgreSQL

JUnit

Arquillian

IOT

Reference Number for this position is GZ52885 which is a permanent position based in the Randburg but working semi remote but will be required to travel occasionally to remote branches offering a salary of up to R90k per month highly negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

JMS

JavaFX

Confluence

JIRA

PostgreSQL

Python

JUnit

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position