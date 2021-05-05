Senior Java Developer – Semi remote (Randburg) – R90k per month at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A growing team of developers who perform Java iOT Services for the Manufacturing and Mining environment is on the lookout for a Senior Java Developer! You will be working in a small team will allow you to apply your craft and ensure you are able to actively participate in the software development lifecycle.
If a daily thought of working for large corporates pains your soul, then this job may be for you!!
Requirements:
- 10 years Java EE Development experience
- Maven build
- JTA
- EJB
- CDI
- JPA
- JMS
- JAX-RS
- JAX-WS
- JavaFX
- MQTT
- JIRA
- Confluence
- Agile
- Wildfly
- Python
- MySQL
- PostgreSQL
- JUnit
- Arquillian
- IOT
Reference Number for this position is GZ52885 which is a permanent position based in the Randburg but working semi remote but will be required to travel occasionally to remote branches offering a salary of up to R90k per month highly negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree