Senior Java Engineer

We are looking for strong experienced developers who can fulfil a team lead role within our development division who meets the following criteria:

Job Accountabilities:

Oversee and mentor junior team members.

Monitor and approve processes and methodology within the team.

Develop solutions from technical specifications.

Write high-quality, readable code to applicable standards (including internal and external customer’s standards).

Ensure that version control is properly performed.

Highlight and address errors or shortcomings in received specifications.

Troubleshoot defects.

Deliver software that is thoroughly tested and debugged.

Effectively communicate status without prior prompting.

Liaise with vendors; third parties and clients in a professional and courteous manner.

Liaise with other divisions within the company

Documentation and contributing to the Knowledge base

Assist with code quality assurance i.e. code reviews, testing, etc.

Requirements:

Proven expert Java skills.

Working knowledge of Python ( advantage )

Excellent knowledge of fundamental networking principles.

Expert SQL Server skills-including developer items such as SQL coding.

Data Design Skills.

The ability to perform operating system installations and software installations.

Ability to read and interpret business, functional and technical specifications.

Ability to write accurate a concise technical specification.

Analytical and logical problem-solving skills.

A solid knowledge of testing best practices and the ability to test a new solution end-to-end.

Ability to perform quality assurance on other’s work.

Working knowledge of source and version control principles and products (e.g. Git, CVS, Perforce).

Experience within a payments environment is advantageous.

Manage and meet deadlines and communicate pro-actively.

Problem solving ability.

Must be able to work in a team.

Must be able to work under pressure and multi-task.

Well organised and attention to detail.

Good verbal and written communication skills (English).

Desired Skills:

Java

spring

SQL

