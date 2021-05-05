Senior Java Engineer

We are looking for strong experienced developers who can fulfil a team lead role within our development division who meets the following criteria:

Job Accountabilities:

  • Oversee and mentor junior team members.
  • Monitor and approve processes and methodology within the team.
  • Develop solutions from technical specifications.
  • Write high-quality, readable code to applicable standards (including internal and external customer’s standards).
  • Ensure that version control is properly performed.
  • Highlight and address errors or shortcomings in received specifications.
  • Troubleshoot defects.
  • Deliver software that is thoroughly tested and debugged.
  • Effectively communicate status without prior prompting.
  • Liaise with vendors; third parties and clients in a professional and courteous manner.
  • Liaise with other divisions within the company
  • Documentation and contributing to the Knowledge base
  • Assist with code quality assurance i.e. code reviews, testing, etc.

Requirements:

  • Proven expert Java skills.
  • Working knowledge of Python ( advantage )
  • Excellent knowledge of fundamental networking principles.
  • Expert SQL Server skills-including developer items such as SQL coding.
  • Data Design Skills.
  • The ability to perform operating system installations and software installations.
  • Ability to read and interpret business, functional and technical specifications.
  • Ability to write accurate a concise technical specification.
  • Analytical and logical problem-solving skills.
  • A solid knowledge of testing best practices and the ability to test a new solution end-to-end.
  • Ability to perform quality assurance on other’s work.
  • Working knowledge of source and version control principles and products (e.g. Git, CVS, Perforce).
  • Experience within a payments environment is advantageous.
  • Manage and meet deadlines and communicate pro-actively.
  • Problem solving ability.
  • Must be able to work in a team.
  • Must be able to work under pressure and multi-task.
  • Well organised and attention to detail.
  • Good verbal and written communication skills (English).

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • spring
  • SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position