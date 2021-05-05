Senior Java Engineer

We are looking for strong experienced developers who can fulfil a team lead role within our development division who meets the following criteria:
Job Accountabilities:
- Oversee and mentor junior team members.
- Monitor and approve processes and methodology within the team.
- Develop solutions from technical specifications.
- Write high-quality, readable code to applicable standards (including internal and external customer’s standards).
- Ensure that version control is properly performed.
- Highlight and address errors or shortcomings in received specifications.
- Troubleshoot defects.
- Deliver software that is thoroughly tested and debugged.
- Effectively communicate status without prior prompting.
- Liaise with vendors; third parties and clients in a professional and courteous manner.
- Liaise with other divisions within the company
- Documentation and contributing to the Knowledge base
- Assist with code quality assurance i.e. code reviews, testing, etc.
Requirements:
- Proven expert Java skills.
- Working knowledge of Python ( advantage )
- Excellent knowledge of fundamental networking principles.
- Expert SQL Server skills-including developer items such as SQL coding.
- Data Design Skills.
- The ability to perform operating system installations and software installations.
- Ability to read and interpret business, functional and technical specifications.
- Ability to write accurate a concise technical specification.
- Analytical and logical problem-solving skills.
- A solid knowledge of testing best practices and the ability to test a new solution end-to-end.
- Ability to perform quality assurance on other’s work.
- Working knowledge of source and version control principles and products (e.g. Git, CVS, Perforce).
- Experience within a payments environment is advantageous.
- Manage and meet deadlines and communicate pro-actively.
- Problem solving ability.
- Must be able to work in a team.
- Must be able to work under pressure and multi-task.
- Well organised and attention to detail.
- Good verbal and written communication skills (English).
Desired Skills:
- Java
- spring
- SQL