Senior Procurement Manager

A leading global records and information management specialist is seeking a Procurement Manager to take control of their entire procurement process including direct and indirect suppliers as well as all products and services.

You will need to negotiate supplier contracts and costs, as well as settlement discounts and increased payment terms of these contracts and as a ultimate goal reduce spending by the Business as much as possible. It will be your duty to Design and implement the procurement process and the sourcing strategy to be used; this will include automating the process where possible. You will also be responsible to monitor stock levels and implement minimum reorder quantities for stock replenishment. You will also have to monitor the spend analysis, maintain BBBEE spend target and get approval for all new suppliers

Desired Skills:

Bcom + 5 years procurement experience non negotiable Syspro experience beneficial Advanced excel skills is a must

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Office Administration

2 to 5 years Purchasing & Procurement

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

