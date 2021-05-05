Senior SQL Data Engineer – Sandton – R950k to R1m CTC p/a
New work in at a leading Fintech who are a dynamic and vibrant player in South Africa’s life insurance industry!
They are looking for a Senior SQL Data Engineer that is technically savvy & committed; you will contribute to real business solutions that you can see while learning new things every day!
Skills and Requirements:
- BSc Degree essential
- SSIS
- Power BI
- SQL
- PowerShell
- T-SQL
Reference Number for this position is SM52900. It’s a permanent position based in Johannesburg, offering a salary of up to R950k to R1mil per annum cost to company, negotiable based on experience. Contact Sifiso Mthombeni on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
[URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- T-SQL
- PowerShell
- SQL
- Power BI
- SSIS