Senior User Experience Designer

The Role: Essential functions:
- Problem identificationandproblem-solving ability with a knack for both creative and critical thinking
- Negotiation skills
- Flexibility and adaptability
- Presentation and facilitation skills
- An effective communicator (written and verbal)in order to present your ideas and articulate every aspects of your designs
- A ??team player?? with the ability to work within a collaborative and ever-changing environment
- Comfortable dealing with ambiguity
- Ability to manage stakeholders
- Ability to manage quality deliverables with tight deadlines
- Understanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)
- Proficiencywith Sketch, InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Zeplin,?etc
- Open toworking in a culture of critique and iteration
- Empathy for usersis essential
- Knowledgeable about designsystems andstandards
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Matric certificate essential
Preferred Qualification
- A strong portfolio showcasing ability and technical knowledge of UX-focused work samples for web and mobile applications.
- Relevant qualification or accreditation (i.e.GradBsc/ BTech, BA) is advantageous
- Professional HCI / UX / Design Thinking certifications are advantageous
Experience required:
- 4 + years working experience, 3years within a design industry or similar.
- Working knowledge and application of interaction design principles.
- Working experience of industry tools such as Sketch, InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Zeplin and OmniGraffle
- Experience leading and directing design thinking for a wide range of products.
- Experience performing in a fast paced, high stress design process under minimal supervision.
- Proven experience in the understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate Business goals and objectives into digital experiences.
- Experience communicating both written and verbal to key Business stakeholders.
- Fully competent in presenting designs and solutions to executives and large groups in a professional manner.
- Experience designing for omni-channel services advantageous.