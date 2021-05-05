Role: Social Media Content Moderator
Duration: 6 – 12 Month Contract
Location: Multiple / Remote Work
PLEASE NOTE THAT VARIOUS ROLES ARE AVAILABLE THROUGHOUT SA. KINDLY SPECIFY YEARS OF EXPERIENCE AND PREFERRED LOCATION ON APPLICATION
A content moderator is responsible for user-generated content submitted to an online platform. The content moderator’s job is to make sure that items are placed in the right category, are free from scams, doesn’t include any illegal items, and much more. You will review video, text, and photo content, often of a graphic nature, and enforce policy decisions related to content.
Role and Responsibilities
- Reviewing comments made in order to approve or ban where necessary
- Identifying content to feature by researching the latest trends
- Reviewing the user content and escalating or banning users where necessary
- Enforcing the platform rules and regulations to ensure the safety of users
- Reporting user behaviour to keep track of quality content and risky users
Desired Skills:
- Content Moderation
- Attention to detail
- Reasoning