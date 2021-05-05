Social Media Content Moderator

Role: Social Media Content Moderator

Duration: 6 – 12 Month Contract

Location: Multiple / Remote Work

PLEASE NOTE THAT VARIOUS ROLES ARE AVAILABLE THROUGHOUT SA. KINDLY SPECIFY YEARS OF EXPERIENCE AND PREFERRED LOCATION ON APPLICATION

A content moderator is responsible for user-generated content submitted to an online platform. The content moderator’s job is to make sure that items are placed in the right category, are free from scams, doesn’t include any illegal items, and much more. You will review video, text, and photo content, often of a graphic nature, and enforce policy decisions related to content.

Role and Responsibilities

Reviewing comments made in order to approve or ban where necessary

Identifying content to feature by researching the latest trends

Reviewing the user content and escalating or banning users where necessary

Enforcing the platform rules and regulations to ensure the safety of users

Reporting user behaviour to keep track of quality content and risky users

Desired Skills:

Content Moderation

Attention to detail

Reasoning

