Space Planner FTC at Massmart

Purpose of the job:
To ensure the optimisation of shelf and product ranging by managing categories using space planning. Job specifications/responsibilities will include the following:
Space and Assortment Planning
– Translate the store merchandising vision into optimal store layouts and visual presentations
– Build planograms for our retail stores that optimize selling space within a framework of agreed merchandise standards and design flows that are customer centric (preferably using JDA solutions)
– Review product assortment and make recommendations in terms of what products should be added/removed or substituted within a category
– Work across Buyers and Suppliers to perfect product flows on shelf
– Maintain existing planograms with new and removed lines to ensure these remain up to date and relevant
– Conduct quarterly store audits to ensure accurate execution of planograms
Data Maintainence
– Maintain a product database and image library
– Prepare and analyze data that will enable stakeholders to make informed decisions, identify potential market opportunities and improve space performance
New Stores
– Create store flow document from Store Development CAD drawings
– Provide Merchandise team with data to range a new store
– Build new store planograms
– Provide Central Stock file team with new store range
– Provide Admin team with shelf capacities for new store opening ordering document
– Supply Store Development and Ops teams with profile layouts and planograms to build fixtures and merchandise stock
Self-Management
– Respect every individual by relating to others in an accepting and respectful manner, regardless of their organizational level, personality, or background
– Adapt and learn – demonstrate creativity and strength in the face of change, obstacles, or adversity
– Adapt to competing demands and shifting priorities
– Conduct that is aligned with the Massmart Code of Ethics
– Promote a work environment that respects, embraces and values diversity in others
Requirements: Qualification:
– Minimum Grade 12 (Matric)
- Relevant tertiary qualification Experience:
- 3-5 years related retail Space Planning
- Experience with JDA/Space planning system
Desired Skills:
- Merchandising Administration
- Planogram
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree