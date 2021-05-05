Space Planner FTC at Massmart

Purpose of the job:

To ensure the optimisation of shelf and product ranging by managing categories using space planning. Job specifications/responsibilities will include the following:

Space and Assortment Planning

– Translate the store merchandising vision into optimal store layouts and visual presentations

– Build planograms for our retail stores that optimize selling space within a framework of agreed merchandise standards and design flows that are customer centric (preferably using JDA solutions)

– Review product assortment and make recommendations in terms of what products should be added/removed or substituted within a category

– Work across Buyers and Suppliers to perfect product flows on shelf

– Maintain existing planograms with new and removed lines to ensure these remain up to date and relevant

– Conduct quarterly store audits to ensure accurate execution of planograms

Data Maintainence

– Maintain a product database and image library

– Prepare and analyze data that will enable stakeholders to make informed decisions, identify potential market opportunities and improve space performance

New Stores

– Create store flow document from Store Development CAD drawings

– Provide Merchandise team with data to range a new store

– Build new store planograms

– Provide Central Stock file team with new store range

– Provide Admin team with shelf capacities for new store opening ordering document

– Supply Store Development and Ops teams with profile layouts and planograms to build fixtures and merchandise stock

Self-Management

– Respect every individual by relating to others in an accepting and respectful manner, regardless of their organizational level, personality, or background

– Adapt and learn – demonstrate creativity and strength in the face of change, obstacles, or adversity

– Adapt to competing demands and shifting priorities

– Conduct that is aligned with the Massmart Code of Ethics

– Promote a work environment that respects, embraces and values diversity in others

Requirements: Qualification:

– Minimum Grade 12 (Matric)

Relevant tertiary qualification Experience:

3-5 years related retail Space Planning

Experience with JDA/Space planning system

Desired Skills:

Merchandising Administration

Planogram

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

