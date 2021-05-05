Superintendent

Permanent Employment Position: Business Unit Manager
Industry: Warehousing
Location: Paarden Eiland – Western Cape
Remuneration: R360 000- R400 000 pa
Equity: Open
Role Purpose
- Assist Facility Manager in achieving site specific OTP’s, EC Audits and SHEMS Audits
- Adherence to, control, monitor and enforce all Policies, Procedures, and Health BQMS
- Plan resources (Equipment and people) to meet the clients service requirements
- Ensure legal operational compliance
Qualification / Skills requirements
- Matric
- Tertiary Qualification in Logistics
- 5 Years experience in Warehouse Management
- Receiving / Dispatching / Operation Warehouse Skills/ Strong Administration Skills
Should you have the experience and knowledge on the above, please submit your CV to [Email Address Removed].
Please note; that should you not hear from us within 14 days, your application was unsuccessful and your resume will stay on our database for future perusal.
About The Employer:
TalentCRU – Adcorp