Superintendent

May 5, 2021

Permanent Employment Position: Business Unit Manager

Industry: Warehousing

Location: Paarden Eiland – Western Cape

Remuneration: R360 000- R400 000 pa

Equity: Open

Role Purpose

  • Assist Facility Manager in achieving site specific OTP’s, EC Audits and SHEMS Audits
  • Adherence to, control, monitor and enforce all Policies, Procedures, and Health BQMS
  • Plan resources (Equipment and people) to meet the clients service requirements
  • Ensure legal operational compliance

    Qualification / Skills requirements

  • Matric
  • Tertiary Qualification in Logistics
  • 5 Years experience in Warehouse Management
  • Receiving / Dispatching / Operation Warehouse Skills/ Strong Administration Skills

    Should you have the experience and knowledge on the above, please submit your CV to [Email Address Removed].

    Please note; that should you not hear from us within 14 days, your application was unsuccessful and your resume will stay on our database for future perusal.

About The Employer:

TalentCRU – Adcorp

