System Support Engineer at Columbus Consulting

A challenging long-term contract opportunity for a seasoned and service orientated System Support Engineer.
Responsibilities
- Monitor, maintain, and setup server and infrastructure systems.
- Monitor and maintain backup systems.
- Install and configure appropriate software and functions according to specifications.
- Develop and maintain local and remote networks in ways that optimize performance.
- Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems.
- Provide orientation and guidance to users on how to operate new software and computer equipment.
- Provide orientation, guidance, and support of server, network, and infrastructure systems to Desktop Support colleagues.
- Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others from completing their work.
- Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems (repair or replace parts, debugging etc.).
- Maintain records/logs of repairs and fixes and maintenance schedule.
- Identify computer or network equipment shortages and liaise with It Management for procurement.
- Provide incident, uptime, and SLA reports to supervisors and management on a monthly and Ad hoc basis.
Requirements
- Windows Server 2012 R[Phone Number Removed]; support experience
- At least 3 years’ End User IT support experience
- At least 3 years’ System Administration experience
- 2 Years Network configuration and support experience
- Remote Support experience
- Firewall support experience
- System Monitoring and reporting experience
- MS Exchange experience
- Microsoft 365 administration experience
- Hyper-V Experience
- SCCM or similar Endpoint Management System Experience
- Experience with Helpdesk Applications
- Experience with Server backups (Veeam Experience preferred)
- In depth knowledge of Windows Server basic support (File and Print, DNS, DHCP Shares, Permissions)
- Microsoft Active Directory and Azure Active Directory experience
- LAN, WAN, Switching and Wireless Experience
- SQL Server experience
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma