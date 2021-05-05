System Support Engineer at Columbus Consulting

May 5, 2021

A challenging long-term contract opportunity for a seasoned and service orientated System Support Engineer.

Responsibilities

  • Monitor, maintain, and setup server and infrastructure systems.
  • Monitor and maintain backup systems.
  • Install and configure appropriate software and functions according to specifications.
  • Develop and maintain local and remote networks in ways that optimize performance.
  • Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems.
  • Provide orientation and guidance to users on how to operate new software and computer equipment.
  • Provide orientation, guidance, and support of server, network, and infrastructure systems to Desktop Support colleagues.
  • Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others from completing their work.
  • Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems (repair or replace parts, debugging etc.).
  • Maintain records/logs of repairs and fixes and maintenance schedule.
  • Identify computer or network equipment shortages and liaise with It Management for procurement.
  • Provide incident, uptime, and SLA reports to supervisors and management on a monthly and Ad hoc basis.

Requirements

  • Windows Server 2012 R[Phone Number Removed]; support experience
  • At least 3 years’ End User IT support experience
  • At least 3 years’ System Administration experience
  • 2 Years Network configuration and support experience
  • Remote Support experience
  • Firewall support experience
  • System Monitoring and reporting experience
  • MS Exchange experience
  • Microsoft 365 administration experience
  • Hyper-V Experience
  • SCCM or similar Endpoint Management System Experience
  • Experience with Helpdesk Applications
  • Experience with Server backups (Veeam Experience preferred)
  • In depth knowledge of Windows Server basic support (File and Print, DNS, DHCP Shares, Permissions)
  • Microsoft Active Directory and Azure Active Directory experience
  • LAN, WAN, Switching and Wireless Experience
  • SQL Server experience

Desired Skills:

  • Windows Server 2016/ 2019
  • System Administration
  • Network configuration
  • Firewall support
  • System Monitoring and reporting
  • MS Exchange
  • Microsoft 365 administration
  • Hyper-V Experience
  • SCCM
  • Endpoint Management System
  • Server backups (Veeam)
  • DNS
  • DHCP Shares
  • Microsoft Active Directory
  • Azure Active Directory
  • LAN
  • WAN
  • Switching
  • Wireless
  • SQL Server experience

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

