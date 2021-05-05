Systems Administrator

- To maintain the organisation’s systems and website by ensuring that they are running optimally and are updated.
- To scope and manage software development and integration projects with 3rd party systems and to ensure that software projects meet the requirements.
- Ensure that system processes are adjusted according to the organisation’s requirements.
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Linux (LPI1), Microsoft, VMWare certification advantageous
- 2 years of working Linux experience
- AWS, Azure, Virtualization experience
- Minimum 2 years working experience in HTML & PHP
- Experience in content management systems (CMS)
- Knowledge of coding languages (e.g. Java, JavaScript, Python) and frameworks/systems
- 2 years’ experience as a Software Developer, Software Engineer, or similar role
- Experience with databases and Object-Relational Mapping frameworks
POSITION OUTPUTS
Systems Administration:
- Control user access/rights to systems.
- Maintain highest level of security to systems.
- Perform systems maintenance, upgrades and backups.
- Support users with any system related problems.
- Proactively monitor system performance and uptime.
- Liaise with vendors and other provider for quotes and support.
- Fulfil Tier 1 support across all systems.
- Provide Advanced support and training input for internal purposes to customer care, sales, finance
System Development:
- Gather system and integration requirements to build a BRS/FRS.
- Formulate solution based on requirements.
- Assesses and gathers API information.
- Upload GIS data/coverage maps into platforms where required.
- Brief software vendors and 3rd party on solutions required.
- Present a proof of concept.
- Conduct User acceptance testing.
- Implement new system or solution.
- Perform occasional updates on systems to accommodate new processes and requirements.
- Database administration:
- Perform bulk data uploads into systems where required.
- Provide solutions to fix data integrity/errors once identified.
- Document all development work undertaken.
Web Development:
- Maintain, update, and troubleshoot organization’s websites.
- Review or update web page content or links, using appropriate tools.
- Perform user testing or usage analyses to determine web sites’ effectiveness or usability.
- Assist and support the Marketing team to implement marketing plans.
- Collaborate with web developers to create and operate internal and external web sites, or to manage projects, such as e-marketing campaigns.
- Application of SEO (search engine optimization).
Project Management:
- Provide high level project plan for system/software/web projects that you are running.
- Track progress of projects.
Miscellaneous & General:
- Perform any other work-related duties and responsibilities that may be assigned from time-to-time by management.
Desired Skills:
- software development
- Systems Administration
- System Development
- Web Development
- Linux
- AWS
- Azure
- Virtualization
- content management systems
- Object-Relational Mapping frameworks
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma