Systems Administrator

May 5, 2021

  • To maintain the organisation’s systems and website by ensuring that they are running optimally and are updated.
  • To scope and manage software development and integration projects with 3rd party systems and to ensure that software projects meet the requirements.
  • Ensure that system processes are adjusted according to the organisation’s requirements.

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • Linux (LPI1), Microsoft, VMWare certification advantageous
  • 2 years of working Linux experience
  • AWS, Azure, Virtualization experience
  • Minimum 2 years working experience in HTML & PHP
  • Experience in content management systems (CMS)
  • Knowledge of coding languages (e.g. Java, JavaScript, Python) and frameworks/systems
  • 2 years’ experience as a Software Developer, Software Engineer, or similar role
  • Experience with databases and Object-Relational Mapping frameworks

POSITION OUTPUTS
Systems Administration:

  • Control user access/rights to systems.
  • Maintain highest level of security to systems.
  • Perform systems maintenance, upgrades and backups.
  • Support users with any system related problems.
  • Proactively monitor system performance and uptime.
  • Liaise with vendors and other provider for quotes and support.
  • Fulfil Tier 1 support across all systems.
  • Provide Advanced support and training input for internal purposes to customer care, sales, finance

System Development:

  • Gather system and integration requirements to build a BRS/FRS.
  • Formulate solution based on requirements.
  • Assesses and gathers API information.
  • Upload GIS data/coverage maps into platforms where required.
  • Brief software vendors and 3rd party on solutions required.
  • Present a proof of concept.
  • Conduct User acceptance testing.
  • Implement new system or solution.
  • Perform occasional updates on systems to accommodate new processes and requirements.
  • Database administration:
  • Perform bulk data uploads into systems where required.
  • Provide solutions to fix data integrity/errors once identified.
  • Document all development work undertaken.

Web Development:

  • Maintain, update, and troubleshoot organization’s websites.
  • Review or update web page content or links, using appropriate tools.
  • Perform user testing or usage analyses to determine web sites’ effectiveness or usability.
  • Assist and support the Marketing team to implement marketing plans.
  • Collaborate with web developers to create and operate internal and external web sites, or to manage projects, such as e-marketing campaigns.
  • Application of SEO (search engine optimization).

Project Management:

  • Provide high level project plan for system/software/web projects that you are running.
  • Track progress of projects.

Miscellaneous & General:

  • Perform any other work-related duties and responsibilities that may be assigned from time-to-time by management.

Desired Skills:

  • software development
  • Systems Administration
  • System Development
  • Web Development
  • Linux
  • AWS
  • Azure
  • Virtualization
  • content management systems
  • Object-Relational Mapping frameworks

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

