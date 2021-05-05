Technical Payments Consultant

SKILLS

This role requires significant domain expertise in the payments space and experience with ACI Payments products. Ideally the candidate would also have implementation experience of Postilion systems and a working knowledge of software development. This role is intensively client-facing and requires frequent verbal and written interaction with the client Exceptional interpersonal skills, customer service skills and written and verbal communication skills are required over and above the technical requirements of the role. Understanding of Payments industry concepts such as EMV and PCI DSS.

EXPECTATIONS:

The Technical Consultant has the following primary responsibilities:

Within the scope of the relevant projects, act as a technical consultant to the client on ACI Payments products and customizations.

Ensure that solutions and projects are specified and documented appropriately, according to the agreed deliverables and process.

Develop technical specifications from business and/or functional specifications.

Highlight and address errors or short-comings in received specifications.

Be able to work on more than one project at a time.

Ensure that applicable solutions and projects are implemented according to best practices, on time, and to the satisfaction of the customer.

Provide technical input and guidance into the solution design originating from either the client, or company itself.

Understanding customer requirements and business models and technical architecture,

You will be responsible for implementing technical solutions/application enhancements/configuration changes to Customers.

Compiling implementation and test plans for upgrades/implementations.

Installation and configuration of software including unit testing and systems integration testing.

Working with customers across various geographical territories (some travel may be required).

Guide and assist team members in terms of technical and domain knowledge, professional skills, and correct delivery according to the stipulated timelines.

Work with client project managers whilst keeping the designated manager appraised of progress, risks, actions, status, etc.

Solve implementation and/or migration problems, or ensure they are solved timeously by the available resources.

Participate in any project retrospectives and contribute to internal process improvement and maturation.

Balance the short-term needs of clients with the long-term wellbeing of any solutions, whilst keeping in mind the best interests of the company

Verify the overall quality of any software developed and deployed at a client.

Liaise with other business groups where necessary.

Any other necessary function not defined above that would be required for successful delivery of any projects.

Interpret business requirement specification, analyze existing system and interfaces for modification/improvement purposes and evaluate and design system enhancements.

SKILLS

Detailed analysis of issues and experience with tools like SQL Profiler, WireShark and Windows Performance Monitor.

SQL scripting to query and update database contents.

Simulation of testing scenarios, errors and/or customer environments.

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s degree (advantage)

3 years’ experience supporting and/or implementing Postilion systems

ADVANTAGEOUS

Some Java development experience and exposure to the Postilion SDK

Desired Skills:

Payments

JAVA

ACI

Postilion

Learn more/Apply for this position