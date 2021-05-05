Theatre Trained Clinical Nurse (Jhb North)

May 5, 2021

Private Hospital client based in Johannesburg North requires a skilled Trauma Trained Clinical Nurse.

Responsibilities:

  • Coordinate patient care within the concept of the multi-disciplinary health team.
  • Making us of scientifically based nursing theories and processes, treating the patients as physical, social and spiritual individual, and by use of educational and technical means applicable to healthcare practices.
  • Serve as clinical resource in assisting personnel to assess, plan, implement and evaluate nursing care in the unit.
  • Initiate, direct and maintain emergency treatment (RESUS) as indicated to any patient.
  • Prepare day/ night shift documentation that reflects patient status, patient/ staff ration and problems.

Key requirements:

  • Registered as a Professional Nurse with The South African Nursing Council (SANC)
  • TRAUMA QUALIFIED
  • Previous nursing experience in Emergency Unit essential
  • Previous Private Health Care experience essential.
  • Through knowledge of general/ specialized nursing theory and practice.

Email your detailed CV to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Skills:

  Previous nursing experience in Emergency Unit essential

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Diploma
  • South African Nursing Council

