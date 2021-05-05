Theatre Trained Clinical Nurse (Jhb North)

Private Hospital client based in Johannesburg North requires a skilled Trauma Trained Clinical Nurse.

Responsibilities:

Coordinate patient care within the concept of the multi-disciplinary health team.

Making us of scientifically based nursing theories and processes, treating the patients as physical, social and spiritual individual, and by use of educational and technical means applicable to healthcare practices.

Serve as clinical resource in assisting personnel to assess, plan, implement and evaluate nursing care in the unit.

Initiate, direct and maintain emergency treatment (RESUS) as indicated to any patient.

Prepare day/ night shift documentation that reflects patient status, patient/ staff ration and problems.

Key requirements:

Registered as a Professional Nurse with The South African Nursing Council (SANC)

TRAUMA QUALIFIED

Previous nursing experience in Emergency Unit essential

Previous Private Health Care experience essential.

Through knowledge of general/ specialized nursing theory and practice.

Email your detailed CV to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed]; .

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Nursing Council

