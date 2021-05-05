Theatre Trained Clinical Nurse (Jhb North)

Private Hospital client based in Johannesburg North requires a skilled Trauma Trained Clinical Nurse.
Responsibilities:
- Coordinate patient care within the concept of the multi-disciplinary health team.
- Making us of scientifically based nursing theories and processes, treating the patients as physical, social and spiritual individual, and by use of educational and technical means applicable to healthcare practices.
- Serve as clinical resource in assisting personnel to assess, plan, implement and evaluate nursing care in the unit.
- Initiate, direct and maintain emergency treatment (RESUS) as indicated to any patient.
- Prepare day/ night shift documentation that reflects patient status, patient/ staff ration and problems.
Key requirements:
- Registered as a Professional Nurse with The South African Nursing Council (SANC)
- TRAUMA QUALIFIED
- Previous nursing experience in Emergency Unit essential
- Previous Private Health Care experience essential.
- Through knowledge of general/ specialized nursing theory and practice.
Email your detailed CV to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed];.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- South African Nursing Council