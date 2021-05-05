UX Front-End Developer

Front-End Developer combine the art of design with the art of programming. Responsibilities will include translation of the UI/UX design wireframes to actual code that will produce visual elements of the application. You will work with the UI/UX designer and bridge the gap between graphical design and technical implementation, taking an active role on both sides and defining how the application looks as well as how it works.

Responsibilities include:

1. Develop new user-facing features

2. Build reusable code and libraries for future use

3. Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs

4. Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability

5. Assure that all user input is validated before submitting to back-end

6. Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders

Key statistics:

Ave project duration 1-2 months; Pod/Team average 2 consultants; Teams rotate frequently.

On project: alternate as team lead, deliver personally and lead interaction with clients and the rest of the Teraflow team.

Key Accountabilities:

Delivery within a Pod: Deliver successfully as part of a Pod / Project. As mid-level resource, this includes your own delivery as well as the overall project delivery. Balance quality, best practice and efficiency.

Team Lead: Alternate as team lead on projects with other mid-level engineers – leading the support and oversight of the rest of team and juniors. This is in addition to your own delivery.

Clients & Internal Stakeholders: Balance – protecting the companies’ interest while managing client expectations. For clients – be a responsive and trusted point of contact. For internal stakeholders – provide timeous and accurate updates and early warning of potential escalations.

Frameworks, systems & reporting: Able to follow frameworks, update systems and report on work. Both personal contribution and the team’s overall progress.

Knowledge sharing: Drive informal (on the job) as well as more formal opportunities for knowledge sharing and collaboration.

Desired Skills:

UX Front-End Developer

Flutter

UI/IX Design

Graphical Design

Technical Implamentation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position