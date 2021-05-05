VIP Executive Host at Emerald Resort & Casino

Emerald Resort & Casino is currently recruiting for a VIP Executive Host
Purpose of the job:
As an Emerald Brand Champion, the primary role of this position is the overall relationship management and the development of VIP customer base.
Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- Marketing qualification will be advantageous
Experience:
- 3 years VIP Casino/Gaming experience
- Customer service & customer management
- General staff & departmental management would be beneficial
- Strong knowledge of Gauteng Gambling Board rules & regulations
Job responsibilities:
- Build professional relationship with top VIP guests and offer them service excellence and memorable gaming experience
- Effectively manage VIP client list, consistent communications with key intention of generating targeted visits and revenue generation to meet/exceed set targets
- Remaining visible and available in the Prive whilst VIP clients are in the casino or on property
- Manage financial input, reinvestment, complementary balance and financial management of strategic player development initiatives to ensure that all initiatives are not only cost effective, but generate a minimum of 30% ROS (Return on sales)
- Continuously host and create events that attract VIP guests to the casino and resort and manage overall event expenditure, planning and comp value
- Assess player results, activity, ADW, YOY analysis and gather consumer insight to assist activities that should be delivered to enhance relationship building continuously
- Ensure that all confidentiality, GGB and regulatory procedures, rules and license requirements are implemented at all times in terms of any form of communication, and implementation of duties and related initiatives
- Produce weekly, monthly and annual reports detailing player behaviour, trends, shifts, initiatives, client contact and opportunities
- Provide full cycle event planning for VIP players including but not limited to: coordinating, inviting, hosting, costing and follow-up reporting
- Provide skilful problem solving and maintain a positive upbeat work style for interactions with all guests and fellow employees
- Work as a player/guest ambassador by promptly and professionally attending to VIP players requests
Desired Skills:
- Casino
- VIP Host
- VIP Executive Host
- Event Planning
- VIP Casino
- People Skills
- Events
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Casino