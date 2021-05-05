VIP Executive Host at Emerald Resort & Casino

Emerald Resort & Casino is currently recruiting for a VIP Executive Host

Purpose of the job:

As an Emerald Brand Champion, the primary role of this position is the overall relationship management and the development of VIP customer base.

Qualifications:

Grade 12

Marketing qualification will be advantageous

Experience:

3 years VIP Casino/Gaming experience

Customer service & customer management

General staff & departmental management would be beneficial

Strong knowledge of Gauteng Gambling Board rules & regulations

Job responsibilities:

Build professional relationship with top VIP guests and offer them service excellence and memorable gaming experience

Effectively manage VIP client list, consistent communications with key intention of generating targeted visits and revenue generation to meet/exceed set targets

Remaining visible and available in the Prive whilst VIP clients are in the casino or on property

Manage financial input, reinvestment, complementary balance and financial management of strategic player development initiatives to ensure that all initiatives are not only cost effective, but generate a minimum of 30% ROS (Return on sales)

Continuously host and create events that attract VIP guests to the casino and resort and manage overall event expenditure, planning and comp value

Assess player results, activity, ADW, YOY analysis and gather consumer insight to assist activities that should be delivered to enhance relationship building continuously

Ensure that all confidentiality, GGB and regulatory procedures, rules and license requirements are implemented at all times in terms of any form of communication, and implementation of duties and related initiatives

Produce weekly, monthly and annual reports detailing player behaviour, trends, shifts, initiatives, client contact and opportunities

Provide full cycle event planning for VIP players including but not limited to: coordinating, inviting, hosting, costing and follow-up reporting

Provide skilful problem solving and maintain a positive upbeat work style for interactions with all guests and fellow employees

Work as a player/guest ambassador by promptly and professionally attending to VIP players requests

Desired Skills:

Casino

VIP Host

VIP Executive Host

Event Planning

VIP Casino

People Skills

Events

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Casino

