Account Executive (Sales) at Headhunters

Our national manufacturing & wholesale client, is currently looking to employ an experienced Account Executive in the Eastern Cape region (based in either Port Elizabeth or East London).

Responsibilities:

Design Consulting: Develop trusted business relationships with Architects and Interior Designers and assist them with the correct product solutions which will meet their needs.

Develop trusted business relationships with Architects and Interior Designers and assist them with the correct product solutions which will meet their needs. Product Specifications that lead to sales: Generate product specifications and pull these through to a generated sale which will lead to a ROI for the company.

Generate product specifications and pull these through to a generated sale which will lead to a ROI for the company. Service Key Accounts: Develop trusted business relationships with professionals such as Designers, Architects, Contractors, Government departments, National Corporate accounts and Flooring Contractors within your allocated Geographic area.

Develop trusted business relationships with professionals such as Designers, Architects, Contractors, Government departments, National Corporate accounts and Flooring Contractors within your allocated Geographic area. Provide Technical Information: Provide professionals with accurate technical information for product specifications, timely.

Provide professionals with accurate technical information for product specifications, timely. Follow-through Sales: Follow-up on projects to make sure that product information that is required by the decision makers is sufficient and specifications are held, entered into the tender process to ensure that projects are won successfully.

Additional duties:

Strategically plan and perform value added physical customer visits daily

Assess the current market and build relationships with key professionals and decision makers who will influence the sale of company products.

Stay up to date with industry trends.

Monitoring competitor activities/pricing and communicating important information to management.

Conduct continued presentations to the market to provide education on the product benefits for new and existing products.

Maintain and develop your own understanding of each product by participating in training programmes and factory tours set up by Managers and various company suppliers.

Maintain, utilize and manage your personal presentation sample packs and all other sales tools provided. Will be randomly checked

Communicate product/marketing needs to the Marketing department and follow up thereafter.

Prospect for sales, utilising Lead Generating Outsourced Partners to gain knowledge of projects

Maintain sample libraries promptly, at the various Professionals firms.

Answer phone calls and emails in a prompt and professional manner.

Be an active member in professional industry organizations (such as IID, SAIA, and SAIAT).

Participate in monthly forecast and project tracking meetings with the team.

Utilize CRM System daily as a territory management and job tracking tool.

Familiarise yourself with the ERP system for basic functionality e.g. checking stock, Customer information centre, Back orders, quotations etc.

Host events at the branch periodically and participate in local industry trade fairs.

Plan to see between 16 and 20 Clients per week with at least 20% being new prospects.

Travel – Have the ability to work and travel independently, locally and internationally.

Back Orders Manage Back Orders on a daily basis.

Expense Claim forms – Submit expense reports on a monthly basis.

Fuel Expense Claim – Submit fuel expense accounts and slips on a monthly basis.

Requirements:

Matric

Tertiary Qualification an advantage

3-4 years experience in a similar role

Quantifying plans and measuring areas on site is an advantage

Project a professional demeanor and suitable dress code

Have a good working knowledge of companys ERP System an advantage

Possess the ability to multi-task and have diligent follow up skills.

Code 8 drivers license

To be able to work independently

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

