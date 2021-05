Accountant

Our client, a fast-growing financial technology company, is looking for an Accountant to join their team.

The successful candidate will be responsible for a wide variety of finance related and operational tasks including being responsible for all financial records up to trial balance level,

preparing reconciliations and assisting with various operational tasks.

Responsibilities

Being responsible for South Africa operating companies

Processing all accounting transactions in Xero

Loan disbursement management

Clearing suspense accounts

Managing small balance write up/write down

Monitoring bank account balances

Ensuring Xero is in line with lending system

Managing supplier ledger, payments and creditors reconciliation

Bank reconciliations

Filing all supporting documentation

Maintaining the fixed asset register and leading annual physical verification exercise

Identifying and capturing intercompany transactions

Ensuring intercompany and related party balances reconcile

Communicating and assisting with adhoc banking requirements

Preparing monthly balance sheet reconciliations

Ensuring correct classifications of all VAT transactions

Producing VAT report, filing VAT 201 returns and preparing reconciliation

Ensuring salaries journals are captured correctly

Reconciling salaries creditors accounts

Updating income tax and deferred tax computations

Ensuring all accounting records are maintained in accordance with IFRS and Group accounting policy

Assisting with budget preparation

Preparing monthly management accounts

Assisting Group Accountants when required

Minimum requirements

Accounting degree/CIMA

3 years commercial experience

Basic knowledge of IFRS

Good knowledge of Xero would be advantageous

People management

MS Excel skills

Attention to detail

Ability to meet deadlines

Desired Skills:

Xero

IFRS

