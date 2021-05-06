Accountant at Headhunters

Our client, in the retail industry and based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ an experienced Accountant. B Com / ND Financial Accounting and 3 years working experience secures!
Responsibilities
- Manage all accounting transactions.
- Prepare budget forecasts.
- Publish financial statements in time.
- Handle monthly, quarterly and annual closings.
- Reconcile accounts payable and receivable.
- Ensure timely bank payments.
- Compute taxes and prepare tax returns.
- Manage balance sheets and profit/loss statements.
- Payroll using VIP or Pastel Payroll.
Requirements
- B Com / ND Financial Accounting
- Min 3 years working experience
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.