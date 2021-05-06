Accountant at Headhunters

May 6, 2021

Our client, in the retail industry and based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ an experienced Accountant. B Com / ND Financial Accounting and 3 years working experience secures!

Responsibilities

  • Manage all accounting transactions.
  • Prepare budget forecasts.
  • Publish financial statements in time.
  • Handle monthly, quarterly and annual closings.
  • Reconcile accounts payable and receivable.
  • Ensure timely bank payments.
  • Compute taxes and prepare tax returns.
  • Manage balance sheets and profit/loss statements.
  • Payroll using VIP or Pastel Payroll.

Requirements

  • B Com / ND Financial Accounting
  • Min 3 years working experience

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position