Airbus takes off with private network from Ericsson

Ericsson and Airbus have extended their ongoing partnership to increase aircraft production and validation efficiency using Ericsson technology.

The secure solution from Ericsson features a 4G private network that is also 5G ready and includes a robust and redundant core network connected to radio solutions running on mid-band 700 MHz, 2600MHz TDD.

5G millimeter wave will be tested throughout 2021 as Airbus looks to Ericsson for future-proof solutions.

The Ericsson private LTE core network is being deployed at the Toulouse city site which features aeronautical engineering and final-assembly line production. A key feature of private networks is the ability to securely transfer data between different engineering teams located on the site, as well as the connection of devices within Airbus plants and sites through a NB-IoT connectivity solution.

Åsa Tamsons, head of business area technologies and new business at Ericsson, says: “Ericsson’s 5G-ready private networks accelerate aerospace innovation and enable the secure transfer of data between different onsite engineering teams and connected devices within Airbus plants and sites. We’re proud to be the Airbus supplier for this 4G/5G private network venture and are pleased that the project is now close to live.”