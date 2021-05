Armed Reaction Officer

Seeking dynamic, bubbly candidates.

No experience necessary

Firearm Competency essential

Registered with PSIRA Essential

Excellent communication skills

Prepared to work shifts

Desired Skills:

firearm competency

PSIRA

ARMED RESPONSE

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position