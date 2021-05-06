Assistant Manager at Profile Personnel

Assistant Manager

We are searching for a new Assistant Manager to join our team who is interested in helping to hire and train other team members. You will also assist in making sure the team adheres to company policies, resolving customer complaints, leading the team, and organizing the team schedule.

To be a great fit for this role you should have a consistent work history and previous experience as a senior staff member or as an Assistant Manager. A passion for customer service and team mentoring is also a plus.

Assistant Manager Responsibilities:

Ensuring company policies are followed.

Optimizing profits by controlling costs.

Hiring, training and developing new employees.

Resolving customer issues to their overall satisfaction.

Maintaining an overall management style that follows company best practices.

Providing leadership and direction to all employees.

Ensuring product quality and availability.

Preparing and presenting employee reviews.

Working closely with the store manager to lead staff.

Overseeing retail inventory.

Assisting customers whenever necessary.

Organizing employee schedule.

Ensuring that health, safety, and security rules are followed.

Taking disciplinary action when necessary.

Ensuring a consistent standard of customer service.

Motivating employees and ensuring a focus on the mission.

Maintaining merchandise and a visual plan.

Maintaining stores to standards, including stocking and cleaning.

Completing tasks assigned by the general manager accurately and efficiently.

Supporting store manager as needed.

Assistant Manager Requirements:

High school or equivalent education level.

Stable work history.

Must be self-motivated and possess the desire for self-development.

Have the ability to work autonomously when required.

Be a team player.

Be dedicated to customer satisfaction and a great customer experience.

Experience as an assistant store manager or with retail store management.

Please note that males will take preference due to heavy lifting.

Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position