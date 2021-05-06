Bookkeeper and Office Administrator

REQUIREMENTS

Must have adequate prior experience

Experience in an NGO/NPO sector will be preferable

MS Office

Grade 12

Qualified in accounting/financial management degree or equivalent qualification

Accounting and Administration Skills

Position is urgent – must be available immediately

DUTIES WILL INCLUDE

Accounting Functions

Creditors – full function

Bank reconciliation

Journal processing

Balance sheet reconciliations

Month end accruals and provision

Extraction of monthly Finance reports

Analysis of Monthly finance reports

Maintaining the fixed asset register

Cash Flow Management

Statutory Payments -SARS, COIDA, DSD

Preparing of Annual Budget

Preparing of Annual Audit files

Administration Functions

Maintain and update Google Drive

Employee Register for payroll company

Filling and updating of employee files

Maintain and updating Motor Vehicle register

Board Secretariat

Draft Board Notice

Gather Board Reports and prepare Board Pack

Attend Board meetings

Draft Board Minutes Post Meeting

OVERVIEW

The Local Bookkeeper and Office Administrator is responsible for maintaining day to day financial data and compliance by maintaining accurate books on accounts payable/ receivable, payroll, and daily financial entries and reconciliations. They perform daily accounting tasks such as monthly financial reporting, general ledger entries, record payments, adjustments administrative and personnel services in order to meet legislative requirements to support operations.

FINANCE (40%)

Work with the Executive Director, Head of Programmes and Office Staff to compile an annual budget starting in March to be signed off and approved by the Board of Directors in June.

Full creditors function – undertake the recording and processing of invoices, receipts and payments as required by Intaact and reconcile bank statements.

Monitor cash flow for weekly check in meetings with the Executive Director.

Takes part in monthly finance meetings with the Executive Director, Global Support Team and Board Treasurer at least once a quarter.

Supports Executive Director and Head of Programmes with grant tracking and reporting.

Monitor that the Organisation is spending according to budget with quarterly reviews and reports to Executive Director and Head of Programmes

Work with the Executive Director to prepare for audit at the end of Financial Year (01 July-30 June) and submit files to auditors in August.

OFFICE ADMINISTRATION (30%)

Provide general administrative support to the Executive Director and staff team.

Provide support for the Clients programmes/projects including assisting with administration and delivery (where appropriate) of project work.

Regular inventory and ordering of equipment, materials and office supplies.

Serves as support to the Board Secretary with minute taking and other meetings as required.

Support Executive Director with ensuring that the Clients policies and best practice procedures are adhered to, including health and safety, equal opportunities and customer care, at all times.

Maintain and monitor the staff leave tracker.

CONTRACTS AND PAYROLL (20%)

All contracts are signed, filed and save soft copies to Google Drive.

Administer the clients monthly payroll by Tuesday of the week of payroll, submit to Executive Director for final verification and submit to the Payroll Administrator.

Review and administer staff requisitions

OTHER DUTIES (10%)

To act as a role model, gaining the respect and trust of the people with whom you work.

Visit each school at least once a term supporting all programmes

Participate in internal staff meetings / training.

To undertake other such tasks as reasonably required for the benefit of the [URL Removed] and keep all staff personal documents up to date.

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail

Excellent communication skills

Conflict resolution

Team player

Peoples person

Ability to handle pressure

Experience in an NGO/NPO sector will be preferable

MS Office

Qualified in accounting/financial management degree or equivalent

Accounting and Administration skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A dynamic well known non profit organisation based in Durban and established in 2001, that uses the power of sport as a tool to create more shared spaces for the development of youth to become advocates for peers of different races, genders, commuinities and socioeconomic classes. A very well run non profit organisation.

Employer & Job Benefits:

The Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA).

