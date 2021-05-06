Bookkeeper / Debtors Clerk Kempton Park – Ref: 20398

Balance it in your favour. Share in the success of this well-established successful national concern!
Duties
Full function of debtors
Cashbook
Petty cash
Fuel and stationary orders
EFT payments
SARS payments
Payroll for weekly and monthly staff on Accsys Peopleware
Processing of monthly NBC returns
Admin for workshop
DA’s
Receipts
Account queries
Requirements
Good communication skills and the ability to communicate well in English.
Good experience with Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word and Google Documents and be able to demonstrate a thorough understanding as well as an ability to use these products.
At least five years experience with debtors. This is a key function and the successful applicant will need demonstrate that they have a good ability in handling debtors.
A good understanding of processing wages on the Accyss system.
The successful applicant will be responsible for processing relief worker wages.
Matric Certificate and relevant tertiary qualifications
Package & Remuneration
R22 000 – R25 000 CTC neg on exp and qualification
Desired Skills:
- Bookkeeper
- Debtors