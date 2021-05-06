Bookkeeper / Debtors Clerk Kempton Park – Ref: 20398

Balance it in your favour. Share in the success of this well-established successful national concern!

Duties

Full function of debtors

Cashbook

Petty cash

Fuel and stationary orders

EFT payments

SARS payments

Payroll for weekly and monthly staff on Accsys Peopleware

Processing of monthly NBC returns

Admin for workshop

DA’s

Receipts

Account queries

Requirements

Good communication skills and the ability to communicate well in English.

Good experience with Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word and Google Documents and be able to demonstrate a thorough understanding as well as an ability to use these products.

At least five years experience with debtors. This is a key function and the successful applicant will need demonstrate that they have a good ability in handling debtors.

A good understanding of processing wages on the Accyss system.

The successful applicant will be responsible for processing relief worker wages.

Matric Certificate and relevant tertiary qualifications

Package & Remuneration

R22 000 – R25 000 CTC neg on exp and qualification

