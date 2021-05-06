C# Developer

May 6, 2021

Our client is looking for a Senior Developer to join their dynamic team.

  • BSc Computer Science or similar (not negotiable)
  • Min. 5 years’ development experience
  • Experience with the Microsoft tech stack
  • Able to grasp new concepts quickly
  • Up to date with the latest technologies

Responsibilities:

  • Develop applications
  • Must be able to manage a project and meet deadlines
  • Must be able to manage daily standups, perform code reviews and mentor junior developers

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft
  • C#
  • ASP.Net
  • .Net Core
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Angular JS
  • JavaScript
  • SQL
  • ASP.NET Web API

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

