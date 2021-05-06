C# Developer

Our client is looking for a Senior Developer to join their dynamic team.

BSc Computer Science or similar (not negotiable)

Min. 5 years’ development experience

Experience with the Microsoft tech stack

Able to grasp new concepts quickly

Up to date with the latest technologies

Responsibilities:

Develop applications

Must be able to manage a project and meet deadlines

Must be able to manage daily standups, perform code reviews and mentor junior developers

Desired Skills:

Microsoft

C#

ASP.Net

.Net Core

HTML

CSS

Angular JS

JavaScript

SQL

ASP.NET Web API

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

