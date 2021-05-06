C# Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A national provider of Digital Communications in Joburg seeks a self-driven C# Developer who enjoys the challenge of developing complex systems in an efficient and effective manner to satisfy operational requirements. Your core role will be to analyse, design, develop, test, and implement the companys platform technology. You must possess an IT Degree / /Diploma with a focus on System Analysis, Development & Design with at least 5 years experience developing complex systems, 5+ years C#.Net Development, 3 years working with MySQL databases being able to integrate from a programming and command line perspective, skills in XML, WCF, Rest, Entity Framework, ASP.Net, AJAX, SQL Server, HTML, able to adapt and use different IDEs and Agile & Waterfall [URL Removed] a C# Developer, you will have a strong understanding of the C# programming language and experience working with client-server desktop and web applications. In addition, you will also be responsible for the analysis, design, development, testing and implementation of company’s platform technology.

Be part of the development team developing modular new systems aligned and fitting into the backbone of the existing platform.

Maintain existing systems (backend and front-end).

Upgrade / Enhance existing systems built in C#.

Transfer and implementation of business logic and requirements for clients moving to the latest version of the platform.

Research and development of new technologies across different systems.

Update/Upgrade existing systems to be compatible with cloud infrastructure and the latest operating systems.

Assist in handling client queries and operational needs on an ad-hoc basis.

Adhere to predefined coding standards and best practices, documenting code appropriately for maintainability.

Perform design and code reviews and help maintain code quality, performance and application responsiveness.

Collaborate with internal clients, managers, Business Analysts and Developers in a team environment.

REQUIREMENTS:

IT Degree / Diploma where the fundamentals of System Analysis, Development and Design were the main focus with at least 5 years experience in developing complex systems.

Full understanding of the latest version of C# programming language.

5+ Years’ experience in C#.Net Development.

At least 3 years experience with MySQL databases and be able to integrate from a programming and command line perspective.

Skilled in Web Services (XML, WCF, Rest), SQL/Relational Databases, Entity Framework and Back-end architecture.

Knowledge of ASP.Net, AJAX, SQL Server as well as web development Programming in HTML and SQL.

Experience in developing secure internet-facing applications / services.

Agile & Waterfall delivery.

Able to analyse and extract requirements from systems built in different languages.

Understand the need for continuous integration and delivery tools.

Able to adapt and use different IDEs.

An understanding of either Subversion or Git as a source control platform.

Basic understanding of frameworks within each of the programming languages.

Advantageous

Experience in Angular, .Net Core and ASP.Net Core.

Knowledge of AWS (Amazon Web Services) or Azure cloud platforms.

ATTRIBUTES:

Can work as part of a team or alone.

Can work as part of a team or alone.

