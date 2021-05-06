C# Developers (George) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A growing innovative Insurance Specialist in George is looking for strong Mid-level C# Developers who are passionate about all things tech to join its global team who care deeply about learning best practices and delivering quality code. You will require at least 3+ years relevant work experience & your tech toolset must include the following: C#, VB.Net, JavaScript, ASP.Net, MVC, Angular, Entity Framework, MS SQL, T-SQL, .Net 2.0 through to 4.8, .Net Core 3.1 and Azure DevOps. Please note you must be willing to relocate to George.DUTIES: Your day starts with a stand-up meeting with the team.

You have the confidence to raise concerns because you know theyve got your back.

Your work for the day is clear and laid out just as you planned it from the requirements specifications.

You join in on the technical session and provide valuable insight to steer the product architecture into new horizons.

You finish your piece of work and send it of for code review and QA.

You are excited to see your change in action, as it integrates with our cutting-edge Chat Bot.

Youre just in time for the release cut-off and follow your work onto production where thousands of customers interact with the system.

You look at the metrics for your team and see youre ahead of schedule for this sprint. REQUIREMENTS: 3+ Years relevant experience.

C#

VB.Net

JavaScript

ASP.Net

MVC

Angular

Entity Framework

MS SQL and T-SQL Scripting

MS SQL Database design

MS .Net 2.0 through 4.8

.Net Core 3.1

Azure DevOps Advantageous Bachelors Degree in Computer Science. ATTRIBUTES: A technical passion.

Solid work ethic. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.