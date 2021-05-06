C# Developers (George) at Datafin Recruitment

|ENVIRONMENT:A growing innovative Insurance Specialist in George is looking for strong Mid-level C# Developers who are passionate about all things tech to join its global team who care deeply about learning best practices and delivering quality code. You will require at least 3+ years relevant work experience & your tech toolset must include the following: C#, VB.Net, JavaScript, ASP.Net, MVC, Angular, Entity Framework, MS SQL, T-SQL, .Net 2.0 through to 4.8, .Net Core 3.1 and Azure DevOps. Please note you must be willing to relocate to George.DUTIES:
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.