Corporate Business Development Consultant at CareerJunction

May 6, 2021

CareerJunction, a leading South African Job board and e-Recruitment Services Company is looking to recruit an experienced Corporate New Business Development Consultant who will be responsible for selling new, portal and Recruitment/ HR based services solutions.

Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Develop and execute a territory and account plan that ensures a robust pipeline of services and software opportunities.
  • Generate opportunities through networking, cold calling, and prospecting.
  • Execute an end-to-end sales process including the ability to find and develop appropriate sales opportunities, uncover complex customer needs, develop and propose solutions, manage customer negotiations, and close profitable business deals.
  • Engage with customers using a consultative selling approach influencing buyers by identifying their individual needs and motivations.
  • Work in collaboration with management, delivery, and other CareerJunction resources as needed in order to most effectively and professionally represent CareerJunction and its subsidiaries.
  • Provide timely and accurate sales pipeline and revenue forecasts.
  • Ensure a smooth transition to service delivery teams and provide ongoing account management to ensure customer satisfaction.

Desired Experience & Qualifications:

  • Cold calling
  • Prospecting
  • Sales
  • Proposals
  • Forecasting
  • Pipeline Management
  • Consultative Selling
  • Account Management
  • Matric
  • Computer literate
  • Fluent in English & Afrikaans
  • Must have valid drivers’ license and own vehicle

Package & Remuneration

CTC remuneration plus commission.

Benefits include:

  • Medial Aid with Discovery Health
  • Provident Fund
  • Group Life Cover
  • Disability Cover
  • Funeral Cover

Desired Skills:

  • Cold Calling
  • SAP
  • External sales
  • B2B
  • New Busines Development
  • Forecasting
  • Pipeline Management
  • Solution Sales

Employer & Job Benefits:

