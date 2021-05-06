Data Analyst (Durban) at Candidate Connect

Established IT Compliance & Audit Services team to the technology space seek a Data Analyst to join them. They service some of the leaders in their industry, largely offshore clients with online businesses. Great team, vibrant, smart!

Their team is looking for a young data analyst to run game engine tests and RTP verifications, has an excellent command of the English language, strong relationship building and interpersonal skills with a high work ethic, attention to detail and works well in a team to client deadlines.

Durban based.

Qualifications and experience required:

Minimum of a NQF level 7 or similar sought in the Mathematics/ Sciences/ IT / Commerce areas

Minimum of 1 – 2 years data analysis experience in a professional working environment.

Knowledge of Python and/or R advantageous.

Auditing experience advantageous, ,but not essential.

Proficient in Microsoft Office products.

About The Employer:

Established, smart, professional and vibrant team! Great opportunity – offshore online client space incl. international travel!

