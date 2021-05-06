Data Analyst (Durban) at Candidate Connect

Established IT Compliance & Audit Services team to the technology space seek a Data Analyst to join them. They service some of the leaders in their industry, largely offshore clients with online businesses. Great team, vibrant, smart!
Their team is looking for a young data analyst to run game engine tests and RTP verifications, has an excellent command of the English language, strong relationship building and interpersonal skills with a high work ethic, attention to detail and works well in a team to client deadlines.
Durban based.
Qualifications and experience required:
- Minimum of a NQF level 7 or similar sought in the Mathematics/ Sciences/ IT / Commerce areas
- Minimum of 1 – 2 years data analysis experience in a professional working environment.
- Knowledge of Python and/or R advantageous.
- Auditing experience advantageous, ,but not essential.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office products.
About The Employer:
Established, smart, professional and vibrant team! Great opportunity – offshore online client space incl. international travel!