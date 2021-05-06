Data Analyst – Power BI

The Role: An dynamic Data Analyst required with strong understanding of business processes, testing and reporting; and good understanding of systems [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Matric qualification
- Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Information Systems
Essential Experience:
- Intermediate level position
- Strong understanding of business processes, user information gathering and evaluating outputs.
- Testing and QA business processes
- Reports and data analysis
- Microsoft Excel Advance, D365,Java, Power BI and/or SQL has a must
- Development experience essential
Advantageous:
- Experience with MS Dynamics will be an advantage.
Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:
- Strong understanding of business processes, user information gathering and evaluating outputs.
- Ability to gather information from business division and cultivate their requirements into business reports / dashboard / business requirements.
- Liaise with users and provide input to business process design and modelling.
- Testing and QA business processes to ensure efficiency and productivity.
- Assist (when necessary) with system testing.
- Ensure that proposed test solutions cover all aspects of delivered business specification.
- Ability to interact with users and provide training for systems.
- Reports and data analysis.
- Ability to make development changes and understand system architecture.
Personality and Attributes:
- Analytical thinking
- Ability to work independently and as a team.
- Extremely organized with strong time-management skills