Data Analyst – Power BI

May 6, 2021

The Role: An dynamic Data Analyst required with strong understanding of business processes, testing and reporting; and good understanding of systems [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Matric qualification
  • Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Information Systems

Essential Experience:

  • Intermediate level position
  • Strong understanding of business processes, user information gathering and evaluating outputs.
  • Testing and QA business processes
  • Reports and data analysis
  • Microsoft Excel Advance, D365,Java, Power BI and/or SQL has a must
  • Development experience essential

Advantageous:

  • Experience with MS Dynamics will be an advantage.

Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:

  • Strong understanding of business processes, user information gathering and evaluating outputs.
  • Ability to gather information from business division and cultivate their requirements into business reports / dashboard / business requirements.
  • Liaise with users and provide input to business process design and modelling.
  • Testing and QA business processes to ensure efficiency and productivity.
  • Assist (when necessary) with system testing.
  • Ensure that proposed test solutions cover all aspects of delivered business specification.
  • Ability to interact with users and provide training for systems.
  • Reports and data analysis.
  • Ability to make development changes and understand system architecture.

Personality and Attributes:

  • Analytical thinking
  • Ability to work independently and as a team.
  • Extremely organized with strong time-management skills

