Data Analyst – Power BI

The Role: An dynamic Data Analyst required with strong understanding of business processes, testing and reporting; and good understanding of systems [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

Matric qualification

Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Information Systems

Essential Experience:

Intermediate level position

Strong understanding of business processes, user information gathering and evaluating outputs.

Testing and QA business processes

Reports and data analysis

Microsoft Excel Advance, D365,Java, Power BI and/or SQL has a must

Development experience essential

Advantageous:

Experience with MS Dynamics will be an advantage.

Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:

Strong understanding of business processes, user information gathering and evaluating outputs.

Ability to gather information from business division and cultivate their requirements into business reports / dashboard / business requirements.

Liaise with users and provide input to business process design and modelling.

Testing and QA business processes to ensure efficiency and productivity.

Assist (when necessary) with system testing.

Ensure that proposed test solutions cover all aspects of delivered business specification.

Ability to interact with users and provide training for systems.

Reports and data analysis.

Ability to make development changes and understand system architecture.

Personality and Attributes:

Analytical thinking

Ability to work independently and as a team.

Extremely organized with strong time-management skills

Learn more/Apply for this position