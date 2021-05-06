Data Architect

We are looking for an experienced Data Architect with expertise in data platforms to drive the development of data strategies and initiatives. As Data Architect you will be responsible for the design, development and expansion of data assets that support business intelligence, advanced analytics, and reporting. You will also develop, maintain, and support the enterprise data warehouse system, corresponding data marts, and data interfaces between operational systems. This Data Architect will analyze and review complex object and data models and the metadata repository to structure the processes and data for better management and efficient access. Create and maintain the data documentation and be the liaison between multiple teams.

Responsibilities:

Define and continuously improve the information and data architecture framework and modelling standards.

Define and create enterprise level information and data architecture models that enable and facilitate analysis and clarity of the business strategy, goals and priorities.

Define and create solution level information and data architecture models that enable specific business requirements.

Work across technology and business teams and provide data architectural direction and oversite to create a holistic view of the data strategy, data processes, and data assets.

Creates standards for how data will be stored, consumed, integrated and managed by different data entities and technology systems.

Selects frameworks, develops and communicates common approaches, and develops roadmaps.

Develops and implements models of data that enable the implementation of intended business architecture, creates diagrams showing key data entities, and creates an inventory of the data needed to implement the architecture vision.

Creates and reviews data designs to ensure that conceptual, logical, and physical data models are consistent with architecture.

Ensures that data flow is consistent, traceable, and meets organizational needs.

Serve as a data entrepreneur leading the transformation of historical data structures and business data, extract meaning out of data, and create an enterprise data model.

Works closely with solutions architecture, infrastructure architecture, integration architecture and business architecture to create an enterprise architecture approach for solving short term and long-term strategic initiatives.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Data Governance, Data Management or comparable experience in a related field preferred

5+ yrs. working experience as a Data architect

10+ yrs. Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)

5+ yrs. Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team

Architecture and design (UML, OO, SOA, etc.)

Software frameworks and methodologies (Agile, TOGAF, etc.)

Experience with modern data warehousing technologies such as Microsoft and Oracle

Experience using an RDBMS and advanced skills in query languages, especially SQL

Experience using BI solutions, decision support systems, OLAP technology

Leadership role in an Information and Data analysis environment

Proven experience creating enterprise information and data models incorporating all layers of enterprise data architecture (Canonical modeling, TDS, ODS, EDW, Data Marts, Business Intelligence, Data Quality, Meta-data, Master Data, Reference Data, Data Access and provisioning, Data Security, Data Governance, SOA) and a thorough knowledge of the data requirements of these systems.

Desired Skills:

Data Architect

Business Analysis

Architecture

Systems Analysis

SCLC

UML

OO

SOA

Agile

TOGAF

RDBMS

SQL

BI Solutions

OLAP Technology

TDS

ODS

EDW

Data Marts

Data Quality

Meta-Data

Master Data

Data Security

Data Governance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

