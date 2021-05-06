Depot Manager

May 6, 2021

DEPOT MANAGER – PORT ELIZABETH – R49,000 to R58,000 per month CTC

Candidates who have experience as a Branch Manager / Depot Manager with heavy duty Industrial Equipment hire are invited to apply for this great opportunity. The ideal candidate will have a background in heavy duty machinery for the mining and construction industry. Quarterly performance bonuses and great company culture. You will display experience as 60% budget control and 40% Operations

Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • depot manager
  • manager
  • branch manager
  • heavy duty
  • industrial equipment
  • construction
  • heavy duty machinery

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position