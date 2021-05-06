DEPUTY DIRECTOR: ACCREDITATION at Thanda Human Capital

To manage the accreditation and verification of skills development providers and assessment centres of the Company.

Key functions:

Manage the applications process, review assessment centre recommendations from Assessment Quality Partner(AQP)

Manage the request for accreditation from skills development providers (SDP) and assessment centres

Manage the receipt, logging and evaluation of applications for SDPs and assessment centres

Review the accuracy of the information received from applicants and manage approval of acknowledgement letters

Report on accreditation applications and outcomes and approve AQP and Quality Assurance Partner( QAP)

Implement the quality assurance frameworks that define the principles and evaluation metrics for accreditation applications

Oversee accreditation process and ensure correct visit template developed by the Research unit used at site visit

Review site visit report compliance and approve site visit report outcome

Accreditation Recommend accreditation in consultation with Senior Manager

Cluster Accreditation Domain Expert and Head of OQA

Monitor accreditation outcome letter submissions and ensure applicant is notified of the application outcome

Liaise with Accreditation Domain Expert to ensure policy compliance with accreditation process Ensure accreditation adherence to timeframes and policies

Distribute all documentation related to accreditation policies to Assistant Managers

Review progress reports for the SDPs and assessment centres accreditation and if that entity satisfies the criteria Distribute all documentation related to accreditation policies to Assistant Managers

Monitor the accreditation duration of an assessment centre to conduct assessments for the specific occupational qualification or part qualification is valid is adhered to

Monitor assessment centre that applies for accreditation to conduct the external integrated summative assessment for a specified occupational qualification or part qualification to provide evidence of relevant requirements to conduct the external integrated summative assessment

Monitor the SDP requesting accreditation for practical skills component

Monitor complaints and appeals received from Quality Assurance for reaccreditation for an additional qualification or part qualification

Monitor publishing of accredited SDPs and assessment centre on the Company website

Engage Stakeholders and consult with the Accreditation Domain Expert onaccreditation principles to be applied to accreditation process

Manage the resources of the Function

Monitor expenditure for Function against the allocated budget

Provide employees with the necessary information and resources to deliver on their objectives and meet the targets of the Function

Prepare monthly reports and make presentations as required

Positively support the implementation of all management decisions and operate within the policies, procedures and rules of the Company

Requirements:

A recognised three (3) year National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in related field (minimum NQF Level 6) registered with occupational qualifications sub-framework (SAQA).

At least 6-8 years’ collective experience in the management

3 years’ experience in a management position.

Experience in maintenance of qualifications or development of curriculums.

Experience in managing resources.

Must have knowledge of Public Service and Company mandates and strategies, Knowledge of the education system and pedagogy, Post school education framework , Relevant Government wide legislation , Legislative Knowledge and Prescripts, e.g. National Qualifications Framework Act, Skills Development Act, National Skills Development Strategy III ,Company business strategies and goals Company business processes and value chain ,Company policies, procedures and regulations ,Company goals and performance requirements.

Must have skills required in applied strategic thinking, applying technology, Budgeting and financial management, Communication and information management, continuous improvement, developing others, Diversity management, Impact and influence, stakeholder engagement and management, Monitoring and evaluation, managing interpersonal conflict and resolving problems.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Executive Management / Director

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

