DESIGN TEAM LEADER – FIRE PROTECTION DESIGN Johannesburg Bryanston R452 695.00 per annum to R603 593.00 per annum (BBEEE)

Established Fire Management Systems Company specializing in fire systems for offices, shopping centres, commercial and industrial buildings seek a Design Team Leader position to do team planning and resource allocation, design team supervision, risk and compliance, design, design administration, and staff supervision

The purpose of this role is to supervise that the technical designs are completed on time, to standard and compliantly in line with fire protection regulation and laws. In addition, the Design Team Leader is responsible for providing opportunity and exposure to all areas within the company to build broad-based fire protection technical expertise and skill.

Key Performance Areas:

Develop weekly and monthly work plans for the team by understanding the Design Operational Plan, understanding design requirements of Contract and Small Works, evaluating drawing skill requirements, allocating appropriate skill level of designers to tasks, and completing plans by deadline weekly and monthly.

Manage work completion by tracking task progress, identifying risks, adjusting work allocation planning, and managing completion by deadline daily and as required.

Evaluate planning quality and success and implement improvement by identifying trends and issues, developing solutions, and implementing into plans and resource allocation monthly.

Improve delivery and service to Operations by engaging with Operations Managers, understanding needs, identifying issues, developing solutions, and working together to improve communication and delivery at all times.

Report on Design planning and resource allocation by gathering information, collating, reviewing, developing feedback and recommendations, and submitting by agreed deadlines.

Develop a plan to expose designers to all technical areas of the business by engaging with designers, identifying interests and potential, scheduling learning experiences with other technical teams and departments, and verifying learning post-experience according to defined deadlines.

Track design team project budgets and profitability by defining time and resources to projects, managing delivery against allocated time and budget, addressing issues, resolving and managing project budgets and profitability at all times, and reporting at least monthly.

Min Requirements:

AutoCAD and Revit qualification

NQF 5 qualification in management/team leadership is preferred.

ASIB / IFE Certificate or similar is required.

In the absence of the relevant qualification, the extensive experience will be considered.

5 years’ experience in Fire Protection Design

2 years supervisory experience

Min Competencies:

Draughtsman

Fire protection design

Planning and organizing

Monitoring and control

Quality management

Interpersonal skills

Influencing

Risk management

Cost monitoring and management

Stakeholder engagement

Leadership:

Staff Supervision

Mentoring and coaching

Staff development

Desired Skills:

Design Development

Fire Protection

Quality Management

Fire protection design

