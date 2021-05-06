Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6-months opportunity open for a DevOps Engineer to be based in Sandton.
Responsibilities
- To play a technical role in the adoption of DevOps principals, incl. development, CI/CD, continuous testing and continuous feedback to support the delivery of disruptive company driven Fintech solutions.
- Implement next generation system architectures and automation solutions within company’s Digital Disruption Stream.
- Prototype new emerging technologies in order to complement new platform adoption recommendations within company’s Digital Disruption Stream.
- Provide technical insight in various emerging technology areas i.e. (CI, CD, Continuous Testing and Monitoring)
- Serve as a change agent providing assistance to teams within the organization on new innovative ways of working in order to further streamline the current execution lifecycle.
- Build highly automated development pipelines, with zero touch deployments, allowing both developers and operations to deploy at free will.
- Continuously find new ways to improve flow across the SDLC (software development lifecycle) from source code strategies (like trunk-based development) to continuous integration and test automation practices.
- Create a centralized telemetry infrastructure spanning development (code commits, successful builds, unit testing, etc.), deployment pipelines (environment provisioning, functional test results, performance testing measurements, etc.) and user feedback (like A/B testing).
Experience and requirements
- Completed IT degree/BSc. degree or any other related.
- 5 years experience Full-stack developer having built apps (personal or work related) from the UI layer to service and database layers understanding how each layer interact with one another.
- Experience in using cloud technologies in solving problems, namely Amazon Web Services, Azure, Google Cloud etc.
- Demonstrating a proficiency across a number of diverse languages, e.g. Java, Python, JavaScript, .NET, Ruby, etc.
- Showing an interest in emerging development languages, namely e.g. Scala, Golang, Rust, Lamda or Kotlin.
- Demonstrating an understanding of clustered application containerization technologies, e.g. Docker Swarm, Kubernetes, Mesos.
- Have implemented / understand big data analytics frameworks like ELK (Elasticsearch-Logstash-Kibana).
- Experience in building continuous feedback loops into value streams, using a number of technologies incl., Grafana and Elasticsearch, Prometheus, DataDog, AppDynamics, etc.
- Demonstrating an understanding of CI/CD with experience in one or more tools. These include tools like Jenkins, CircleCI, Bamboo, TFS, CDD, XL Deploy and Ansible.
- Maintain awareness of opportunities provided by new technology to address challenges or to enable new ways of working.
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Python
- JavaScript
- .NET
- Ruby
- Grafana and Elasticsearch
- Prometheus
- DataDog
- AppDynamics