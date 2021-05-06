DevOps Engineer

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6-months opportunity open for a DevOps Engineer to be based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

To play a technical role in the adoption of DevOps principals, incl. development, CI/CD, continuous testing and continuous feedback to support the delivery of disruptive company driven Fintech solutions.

Implement next generation system architectures and automation solutions within company’s Digital Disruption Stream.

Prototype new emerging technologies in order to complement new platform adoption recommendations within company’s Digital Disruption Stream.

Provide technical insight in various emerging technology areas i.e. (CI, CD, Continuous Testing and Monitoring)

Serve as a change agent providing assistance to teams within the organization on new innovative ways of working in order to further streamline the current execution lifecycle.

Build highly automated development pipelines, with zero touch deployments, allowing both developers and operations to deploy at free will.

Continuously find new ways to improve flow across the SDLC (software development lifecycle) from source code strategies (like trunk-based development) to continuous integration and test automation practices.

Create a centralized telemetry infrastructure spanning development (code commits, successful builds, unit testing, etc.), deployment pipelines (environment provisioning, functional test results, performance testing measurements, etc.) and user feedback (like A/B testing).

Experience and requirements

Completed IT degree/BSc. degree or any other related.

5 years experience Full-stack developer having built apps (personal or work related) from the UI layer to service and database layers understanding how each layer interact with one another.

Experience in using cloud technologies in solving problems, namely Amazon Web Services, Azure, Google Cloud etc.

Demonstrating a proficiency across a number of diverse languages, e.g. Java, Python, JavaScript, .NET, Ruby, etc.

Showing an interest in emerging development languages, namely e.g. Scala, Golang, Rust, Lamda or Kotlin.

Demonstrating an understanding of clustered application containerization technologies, e.g. Docker Swarm, Kubernetes, Mesos.

Have implemented / understand big data analytics frameworks like ELK (Elasticsearch-Logstash-Kibana).

Experience in building continuous feedback loops into value streams, using a number of technologies incl., Grafana and Elasticsearch, Prometheus, DataDog, AppDynamics, etc.

Demonstrating an understanding of CI/CD with experience in one or more tools. These include tools like Jenkins, CircleCI, Bamboo, TFS, CDD, XL Deploy and Ansible.

Maintain awareness of opportunities provided by new technology to address challenges or to enable new ways of working.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Java

Python

JavaScript

.NET

Ruby

Grafana and Elasticsearch

Prometheus

DataDog

AppDynamics

