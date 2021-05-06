ENGINEERING MANAGER (SENIOR MANAGEMENT) Maitland Cape Town R900000 -R1200000 per annum

Precision Engineering/Manufacturing Company seeks an experienced Engineering Manager to provide technical direction and business guidance to the engineering team. Delivers on applicable operational and strategic objectives set by the GM. Executes, directly or through subordinates, the technical work required to develop and industrialize new products, improve current products, or reduce costs of existing products without compromising the quality. Ensures adequate manufacturing/testing equipment and processes are utilized in the plant.

PROCESS BASIC EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS

Formal schooling/degree:

Degree Mechanical Engineering.

Experience:

10 plus years’ experience in engineering with a proven record of design experience in fine mechanics. 5 years of supervisory/managerial experience in a high-volume manufacturing environment.

Languages:

English

Afrikaans

MAIN TASKS / RESPONSIBILITIES

Product Development:

Set priorities for new product development based on strategic and sales/commercial requirements;

Collaborate with sales and marketing, commercial and other functions to drive and define project potential, scope and focus, ensuring aligned direction on priorities for new products;

Manage project workload within the engineering team;

Coordinate engineering responses for customer inquiries related to requests for quotation, product application design performance, quality claims, and field issues;

Maintain a solid understanding of the competitive set, and emerging technology to help identify gap or opportunity areas for technical point of difference in products (through the benchmarking process);

Manage the Engineers, Technicians and provide an interface with product line managers concerning customer expectations;

Provide support to GM; practices powerful reporting and in-depth analysis; prepare presentations for proposals; manage commercial information consistently in order to offer accurate assessments.

Process Engineering

Overall management responsibility to initiate and execute capital investment projects for the plant;

Implementation of project management principles;

Provide support to process Engineers on the equipment-technical specification on new projects;

Manage Engineers, graduate trainees, and provide leadership and technical support;

Set and ensure appropriate management controls and good practices of operational budgeting and overall financial management of the engineering department;

Implement action plans to keep engineering downtime at minimal levels and assist Engineers to improve overall equipment efficiency by embracing best engineering practices;

Provide technical support to other functions to ensure business/operational objectives are achieved;

Contribute to Operations Management team (SHEQ, Engineering, Materials) and general operations strategy;

Confer with the Operations Management team to resolve plant problems of any nature and recommend measures to improve operations and conditions of machines, new product introductions, and overall plant efficiency;

Ensure that New Product Industrialisation, Engineering Changes, and Qualification activities are introduced into the plant seamlessly and that the official handover meets the requirements prescribed.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Ensure business sustainability through initiatives conducive to critical equipment replacement, throughput improvement, safety, and environment and business processes improvement within agreed budget and timeline;

Achieve the annual target of new product introduction;

Design and industrialize globally competitive products;

Product quality is continuously improved.

INTERPERSONAL SKILLS

High level of integrity and confidentiality

Good communicator (verbal/non-verbal) with strong presentation and negotiations skills

Effective decision-maker

Good problem-solving skills

Conflict handling and resolution skills

Driven, confident, self-motivated, and results orientated

Team player with good people management skills

Mature with the ability to tolerate stress

Displays initiative with good levels of entrepreneurial spirit

KNOWLEDGE

Operations and Business Management

Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering

Lean Manufacturing

Product Development

Procurement

Budgeting

Knowledge and understanding of product manufactured and technologies employed

Knowledge of company ERP system and other company systems

Knowledge of company systems and procedures

Knowledge of the Labour Act, OHSA, and or any other regulatory acts which may affect the company

SKILLS

Proficient computer skills – MS Office, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, MS Project, Solid Edge, Auto CAD

Strong leadership skills

Organizational and planning ability

Mentoring and coaching skills

Ideal industry experIEnce:

Defense and Security Technology/Systems Manufacturer

Arms and Ammunition Manufacturers

Automotive Manufacturers

High Volume Precision Engineering Companies

