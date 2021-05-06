Executive Assistant

We have an Executive Assistant vacancy at one of our clients, a long established, highly successful medium size company with 500 employees. RNeg, Honeydew – Johannesburg

Qualifications/experience

Matric with preferably a tertiary qualification and 10 years experience in a personal assistant, office administration and business management capacity

Computer literate Outlook, Word, Power point, Excel

Previous working experience in a technical environment will be advantageous

Organisational behaviour skills and knowledge

Strong communication skills

Main Responsibilities

Executive Assistant to support all aspects of the Managing Director’s work by planning, organising and anticipating requirements well in advance to support the smooth running of the business and providing high-level administrative support.

Establishing and maintaining effective information and filing management systems

Prioritizing incoming E-mails and messages and ensure correct and timeous response. Flagging important emails to the CEO. Take self-initiative to process common emails.

Organize business meetings and ensuring proper notifications of appointments and actions to all relevant parties

Manage complex diary and follow up on actions required by CEO

Drafting of correspondence on behalf of CEO when needed

Assist with the compilation of reports and presentations

Organise and coordinate travel, transport and accommodation arrangements

Professionally screening of telephone calls and provide assistant

Handle CEOs personal errands

All administrative duties like typing, photocopying, printing, scanning, etc.

Procurement and expediting

Assist in HR department with administrative duties

An understanding of the statutory responsibilities of discrete and sensitive information handling.

Understand what Rula and affiliated companies does and understand the business.

Event management.

Ensure office is cleaned, presentable and all necessary stationary is supplemented daily.

Customer and Stakeholder Accountabilities

Manage the Managing Director diary and schedule appointments internal and external and any other requests made from time to time.

Schedule meetings/Important Company up video conferencing/webinar calls with co-ordination of time variances and multiple locations – ensure successful trials before commencement.

Answer and screen telephone calls and Important Company telephonic requests and queries.

Receive visitors for the Managing Director and make all arrangements for their participation in the meeting.

Assist CEO with work related requests, presentations / conferences, etc.

Maintain a database of all contacts and update all business contacts.

Answer and screen emails and Important Company communications of requests and queries.

Operational Accountabilities

Drafting administrative correspondence and minutes

Writing and answering business letters and other similar correspondence

Obtaining, proposing and monitoring deadlines and follow-up dates

Update the status of issues before scheduling of meetings

Dealing with all mail received electronically as well as physically either respond immediately or forward/mark those that require immediate attention

Locate information from files, documents and other sources

Filing of paperwork, documents and electronic information

Booking of conference facilities as well as ensuring necessary equipment, stationary and refreshments are available

Assisting with the arrangements of ad-hoc personal requirements.

Compile personal itineraries for the Managing Director.

General Duties

Make arrangements for meetings, e.g. venue bookings, refreshments and prepare documents.

Type the Managing Director’s correspondence including reports, letters, memo’s, agenda’s and minutes.

Support the Managing Director in the preparation of all documentation required.

Follow up on issues arising in documents, minutes including acknowledgement of receipt.

Maintains office supplies inventory by checking stock to determine inventory level; anticipating needed supplies; evaluating new office products; placing expediting order for supplies; verifying receipt of supplies.

Liaise with Travel Co-ordinator on arranging travel, and accommodation.

Handle Important Company documents with appropriate security and utmost discretion.

Ensure that the office of the Managing Director is at all times kept cleaned and in good condition.

Prepare, reconcile and track individual expense recons and reimbursements.

Reconcile and arrange petty cash reimbursements.

Complete necessary gifts and hospitality forms for entertainment.

Liaise with Managing director, advertising in the various agricultural magazines.

Assist with arrangements of Electra Mining and Nampo trade shows.

