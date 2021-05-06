Executive Manager: Product Development Rocket Mortors Warheads and Aircraft Bombs

Our client in the defence and munitions industry is looking for an Executive Manager (Product Development: Rocket Mortors, Warheads and Aircraft Bombs) to join their team in Somerset West.

The successful candidate will be responsible for leading the group tasked with the development of new warheads, rocket motors and aircraft bombs for international and local clients

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Lead the technical group responsible for the development of new warheads, rocket motors and aircraft bombs for international and local clients

Strengthen and develop the technical knowhow and capabilities to support future warhead, rocket motor and aircraft bombs strategies.

Contribute to the strategic planning of Product Strategies.

Plan and manage the allocation of manpower and budgets in the group to ensure effective execution of projects and optimum use of available people.

Take final responsibility for the Technical Performance, Quality of projects being executed in the Group.

Conduct and execute succession planning in such a way that Critical Skills are timely identified and successors are appointed and mentored to ensure continuity in core capability.

Execute line management functions (Budgeting, Performance Management, succession planning, etc.)

Provide support for NBD&S during marketing campaigns, proposal preparation and customer technical complaints

Provide technical support to production or Quality during investigations.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

BSc/BEng/BTech in Engineering. (Mechanical or Aeronautics).

Post-graduate qualification in Gasdynamics preferred

Minimum 5 years’ experience in the development process of ammunition or sub-systems for rockets and missiles. 8 to 10 years preferable

Good interpersonal, facilitation and conflict management skills.

Good communication, planning and organizing skills.

Experience in line management functions required

Strong computer skills

Highly organized and self-motivated.

Desired Skills:

product development

mechanical engineering

aeronautical engineering

gas dynamics

rocket mortors

warheads

aircraft bombs

Learn more/Apply for this position