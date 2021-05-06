Finance & Corporate Services Assistant

The organisation has a position for Corporate Services Assistant. The role reports to the Corporate Services Manager. This position is based in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities:

Ensuring office financial objectives are met by preparing the annual budget for the office, planning the expenditures, analysing variances, and carrying out necessary corrections that may arise.

Performing day to day financial operations: Full Bookkeeping function

Managing relationships with vendors, service providers, and landlords, ensuring that all items are invoiced and paid on time.

Performing the review and analysis of any ad hoc projects and keeping the management team properly informed.

Responsible for developing and implementing office policies by setting up procedures and standards to guide the operation of the office.

Assist with HR and payroll duties.

Assist with Company secretarial duties including typing of documents, preparation, and distribution of meeting packs.

General Administrative duties to assist in running efficient business operations.

Critical Key Competencies

Finance

People Management

Ensuring that the Panel promotes good corporate governance by implementing its policies.

Adheres to applicable statutory requirements including but not limited to the Companies Act and Governance.

The following personal qualities are essential:

Integrity.

Honesty.

Interpersonal Skills.

Ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure.

Personable and presentable.

Hardworking and strong self-management trait.

Qualifications, skills, and experience:

Minimum requirements:

Degree: B Comm accounting or relevant qualifications.

Minimum 5 years experience in finance and administrative duties.

Compensation

A market-related salary will be provided to the successful candidate.

