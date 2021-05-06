Finance & Corporate Services Assistant

The organisation has a position for Corporate Services Assistant. The role reports to the Corporate Services Manager. This position is based in Johannesburg.
Responsibilities:
- Ensuring office financial objectives are met by preparing the annual budget for the office, planning the expenditures, analysing variances, and carrying out necessary corrections that may arise.
- Performing day to day financial operations: Full Bookkeeping function
- Managing relationships with vendors, service providers, and landlords, ensuring that all items are invoiced and paid on time.
- Performing the review and analysis of any ad hoc projects and keeping the management team properly informed.
- Responsible for developing and implementing office policies by setting up procedures and standards to guide the operation of the office.
- Assist with HR and payroll duties.
- Assist with Company secretarial duties including typing of documents, preparation, and distribution of meeting packs.
- General Administrative duties to assist in running efficient business operations.
Critical Key Competencies
- Finance
- People Management
- Ensuring that the Panel promotes good corporate governance by implementing its policies.
- Adheres to applicable statutory requirements including but not limited to the Companies Act and Governance.
The following personal qualities are essential:
Integrity.
Honesty.
Interpersonal Skills.
Ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure.
Personable and presentable.
Hardworking and strong self-management trait.
Qualifications, skills, and experience:
Minimum requirements:
Degree: B Comm accounting or relevant qualifications.
Minimum 5 years experience in finance and administrative duties.
Compensation
A market-related salary will be provided to the successful candidate.
Desired Skills:
- hardworking
- Interpersonal Skills
- ability to meet deadlines
- Self Management
- Integrity
- Honesty
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree