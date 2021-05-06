Finance & Corporate Services Assistant

May 6, 2021

The organisation has a position for Corporate Services Assistant. The role reports to the Corporate Services Manager. This position is based in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities:

  • Ensuring office financial objectives are met by preparing the annual budget for the office, planning the expenditures, analysing variances, and carrying out necessary corrections that may arise.
  • Performing day to day financial operations: Full Bookkeeping function
  • Managing relationships with vendors, service providers, and landlords, ensuring that all items are invoiced and paid on time.
  • Performing the review and analysis of any ad hoc projects and keeping the management team properly informed.
  • Responsible for developing and implementing office policies by setting up procedures and standards to guide the operation of the office.
  • Assist with HR and payroll duties.
  • Assist with Company secretarial duties including typing of documents, preparation, and distribution of meeting packs.
  • General Administrative duties to assist in running efficient business operations.

Critical Key Competencies

  • Finance
  • People Management
  • Ensuring that the Panel promotes good corporate governance by implementing its policies.
  • Adheres to applicable statutory requirements including but not limited to the Companies Act and Governance.

The following personal qualities are essential:

Integrity.
Honesty.
Interpersonal Skills.
Ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure.
Personable and presentable.
Hardworking and strong self-management trait.

Qualifications, skills, and experience:

Minimum requirements:
Degree: B Comm accounting or relevant qualifications.
Minimum 5 years experience in finance and administrative duties.

Compensation
A market-related salary will be provided to the successful candidate.

Desired Skills:

  • hardworking
  • Interpersonal Skills
  • ability to meet deadlines
  • Self Management
  • Integrity
  • Honesty

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

