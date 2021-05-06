Financial Accountant

May 6, 2021

Lance – List of duties

Daily

  • Maintain a filing system.
  • Capture and recon of Bank.
  • Reconcile Frontshop and cash sales, against receipt book.
  • Review age analysis and follow up outstanding payments.
  • Monitor expenses and report any irregularities.
  • Supervise daily stock updates

Weekly

  • Prepare a weekly Cashflow Statement Monday 12pm
  • Weekly sales Report ,- Monday 12pm
  • Weekly bank recon
  • Weekly Vat recon
  • Verify physical stock and values – Perform random checks – Monday
  • Update group subsidiary company accounts , including Chetty’s and Fine fit – Tuesday
  • Liase with Clyde for Frap 2020 – Wednesday
  • Oversee if all supplier invoices are captured. Friday
  • Prepare weekly wages Friday

Monthly

  • Update and reconcile all sub co’s.
  • Capture and reconcile the credit card.
  • Prepare monthly reports for PE operation – Due 8th of the month.
  • Process monthly EMP 201 and submit to SARS – Due 7th of the month
  • Complete Monthly Reports for Aurora – Due 12th of the month.
  • Process monthly Vat and submit to SARS – Due 30th of the month.
  • Review monthly suppliers and operating expense and process the payments
  • Prepare and process the monthly payroll. – Due 24th of the month
  • Reconcile BANK
  • Reconcile VAT
  • Reconcile Debtors and Creditors. 25th month
  • Calculate and submit provisional taxes to SARS
  • Mayibuye Group is due 30 June and 31 December
  • Chettys and Fine Fit is due 31 August and 28 February
  • Update Insurance policies.
  • Review JV results and discuss and report to Manager
  • Complete Annual Returns and other secretarial work.
  • Attend to SARS queries when necessary
  • Complete and submit Transire to SARS/Customs.

Necessary Financial/Accounting Qualification will be needed, however our client is willing to look at people who have 5- 10 years experience without qualifications and feels they are able to do the above mentioned tasks.

If you are interested Please send your Updated CV and Documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Accounting
  • Balance Sheet
  • Accounting responsibility
  • Balance Sheet Analysis
  • Accounting management
  • Financial Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Diploma
  • Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

