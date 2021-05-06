Financial Accountant

Lance – List of duties
Daily
- Maintain a filing system.
- Capture and recon of Bank.
- Reconcile Frontshop and cash sales, against receipt book.
- Review age analysis and follow up outstanding payments.
- Monitor expenses and report any irregularities.
- Supervise daily stock updates
Weekly
- Prepare a weekly Cashflow Statement Monday 12pm
- Weekly sales Report ,- Monday 12pm
- Weekly bank recon
- Weekly Vat recon
- Verify physical stock and values – Perform random checks – Monday
- Update group subsidiary company accounts , including Chetty’s and Fine fit – Tuesday
- Liase with Clyde for Frap 2020 – Wednesday
- Oversee if all supplier invoices are captured. Friday
- Prepare weekly wages Friday
Monthly
- Update and reconcile all sub co’s.
- Capture and reconcile the credit card.
- Prepare monthly reports for PE operation – Due 8th of the month.
- Process monthly EMP 201 and submit to SARS – Due 7th of the month
- Complete Monthly Reports for Aurora – Due 12th of the month.
- Process monthly Vat and submit to SARS – Due 30th of the month.
- Review monthly suppliers and operating expense and process the payments
- Prepare and process the monthly payroll. – Due 24th of the month
- Reconcile BANK
- Reconcile VAT
- Reconcile Debtors and Creditors. 25th month
- Calculate and submit provisional taxes to SARS
- Mayibuye Group is due 30 June and 31 December
- Chettys and Fine Fit is due 31 August and 28 February
- Update Insurance policies.
- Review JV results and discuss and report to Manager
- Complete Annual Returns and other secretarial work.
- Attend to SARS queries when necessary
- Complete and submit Transire to SARS/Customs.
Necessary Financial/Accounting Qualification will be needed, however our client is willing to look at people who have 5- 10 years experience without qualifications and feels they are able to do the above mentioned tasks.
Desired Skills:
- Accounting
- Balance Sheet
- Accounting responsibility
- Balance Sheet Analysis
- Accounting management
- Financial Accounting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- Association of Chartered Certified Accountants