Financial Accountant

Lance – List of duties

Daily

Maintain a filing system.

Capture and recon of Bank.

Reconcile Frontshop and cash sales, against receipt book.

Review age analysis and follow up outstanding payments.

Monitor expenses and report any irregularities.

Supervise daily stock updates

Weekly

Prepare a weekly Cashflow Statement Monday 12pm

Weekly sales Report ,- Monday 12pm

Weekly bank recon

Weekly Vat recon

Verify physical stock and values – Perform random checks – Monday

Update group subsidiary company accounts , including Chetty’s and Fine fit – Tuesday

Liase with Clyde for Frap 2020 – Wednesday

Oversee if all supplier invoices are captured. Friday

Prepare weekly wages Friday

Monthly

Update and reconcile all sub co’s.

Capture and reconcile the credit card.

Prepare monthly reports for PE operation – Due 8th of the month.

Process monthly EMP 201 and submit to SARS – Due 7th of the month

Complete Monthly Reports for Aurora – Due 12th of the month.

Process monthly Vat and submit to SARS – Due 30th of the month.

Review monthly suppliers and operating expense and process the payments

Prepare and process the monthly payroll. – Due 24th of the month

Reconcile BANK

Reconcile VAT

Reconcile Debtors and Creditors. 25th month

Calculate and submit provisional taxes to SARS

Mayibuye Group is due 30 June and 31 December

Chettys and Fine Fit is due 31 August and 28 February

Update Insurance policies.

Review JV results and discuss and report to Manager

Complete Annual Returns and other secretarial work.

Attend to SARS queries when necessary

Complete and submit Transire to SARS/Customs.

Necessary Financial/Accounting Qualification will be needed, however our client is willing to look at people who have 5- 10 years experience without qualifications and feels they are able to do the above mentioned tasks.

Desired Skills:

Accounting

Balance Sheet

Accounting responsibility

Balance Sheet Analysis

Accounting management

Financial Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

