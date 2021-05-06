Front End Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Write clean structured and robust code as the next Front-End Developer sought by an online and on-demand Software Service Provider. You have to be passionate about code, always on the lookout for the next big thing and have worked on numerous projects with a strong portfolio to reinforce this. You will also have an excellent eye for detail, a pragmatic approach, and an absolute commitment to making sure features are well implemented and bug free. You will require 5+ years relevant work experience preferably in a commercial environment and your tech toolset should include: HMTL5 / CSS3, SASS, Compass, jQuery, JavaScript, AJAX, PSD, PHP, GIT, SVN, understand the principles of CMS and strong experience with formal CSS architecture. You will be expected to work on [URL Removed] Years relevant experience, preferably in a commercial environment.

HTML5 / CSS3, SASS & Compass.

jQuery / JavaScript / AJAX.

Responsive design and development.

PSD to HTML and PHP.

An understanding of the principles of CMS.

Ticketing Systems and Version Control (such as GIT / SVN).

Must have very strong experience with formal CSS architecture.

Must be available to work on site.

Advantageous

Experience of working with Kendo UI.

Experience working on command line.

Site speed / file and image optimisation.

ATTRIBUTES:

A keen eye for detail and pixel perfection in your coding.

Effective verbal and written communication skills.

Sense of humour.

Great at managing deadlines.

Team player and highly motivated.

