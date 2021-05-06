Games Testers (Durban) at Candidate Connect

Established IT Consulting team to the technology space seeks Games Testers for their gaming clients. They service some of the leaders in their industry, largely offshore clients. Great team, vibrant, smart!

The role in a nutshell: Testing games software: largely compliance testing in line with regulations set out, testing UAT (front end functionality, regulatory / compliance testing) In-house training and mentoring will be provided.

Durban based.

Qualifications and experience required:

Minimum of a NQF level 6 or NQF level 7 or similar sought in the Sciences/ IT / Commerce areas

Minimum of 0 – 2 years website / software / manual testing / UAT / automation experience

Must have excellent proficiency with MSOffice products

Have excellent communication skills in English, written & verbal

Analytical thinker who is naturally curious

Good positive attitude towards work and a good team player

High attention to detail and ability to problem solve

Ability to work well under pressure

About The Employer:

Lovely young, dynamic professional IT Consulting team!

