HR Business Partner

HRBP acts as an employee champion and change agent by assessing and anticipating HR-related needs. Furthermore, HRBP handle all HR queries and Payroll (Coordinate, advise and assist).

Key Performance Areas (KPAs)

Business Partnering

Payroll

Onboarding and Offboarding

Org Structure Management

Recruitment & Talent Management

Employee Relations

Performance Management

Learning and Development

Employee Wellness

HR Analytics

HR Projects

Business Partnering

First point of contact between HR, Line Managers and employees.

Look at the business needs and provide solutions.

Quarterly HR Clinics educating line managers and employees on HR processes and procedures.

Assist & guide Business Unit Manager is driving and achieving HR Objectives for the Branch.

Payroll

Input Sheets for payroll.

Payroll Queries for the branch.

SAGE ESS queries for the branch.

Co-ordination and allocation of all work resources for the employees.

Onboarding & Off Boarding

Expedite the termination process and conduct exit interviews.

Analyze the trends of exit interviews and come up with interventions.

Org Structure Management

Management of the approved headcount for the region as per budget.

Prepare documents for promotions, transfer, demotions and effect changes on the system.

Data update on the organograms.

Data Integrity of SAGE ESS system ensuring (ensuring all data is accurate and updated).

Creation of new positions or re organized positions as per approved headcount.

Assisting Line Managers with drafting or updating job profile.

Recruitment & Talent Management

Completion of recruitment requisitions & obtaining relevant approval.

Compile Job Ads.

Advertising of jobs (Internally & Externally).

Shortlisting candidates.

Arranging Interviews.

Conducting Interviews.

Conducting Background Checks.

Co-ordinate appointments with HSE Department for medicals.

Preparing of Offers.

Preparing of engagement packs.

Building talent pipeline and succession planning.

Conduct Talent forums.

Employee Relations

First point of call on ER matters.

Assist in drafting of Charge sheets.

Form part of disciplinary hearings.

Assist Line Managers in issuing of warnings.

Educating and guiding Line Managers and employees on ER related process, policies and procedures.

Work closely with NLLS legal team on litigation matters and ensuring proper processes and ER procedures are adhered to.

Assist the Legal team in CCMA cases.

Performance Management

Ensuring all employees performance contracts have been set drafted and captured as per performance cycle.

Rolling out performance Management training.

Ensuring Line Managers and employees adhere to the performance management timelines.

Resolve all performance management queries.

Ensuring under performers are on the performance enhancement programme and follow up on the 3 months programmes to put their performance up to speed.

Learning & Development

Ensuring Individual Development Plans for all employees are in place.

Working closely with Learning & Development consultants in driving of learning and development initiatives.

Employee Wellness

Collate, Coordinate incapacity, ill health and death cases ensuring documentation is in order to submit to the service providers.

Ensuring onboarding and offboarding medicals are conducted.

Drive Wellness programs in the regions.

Facilitate the onboarding (Induction) to be given to all employees.

HR Analytics

Compile HR stats, analyze reports and come up with interventions

HR Projects

Assist with the HR and business projects in providing manpower

Form part of the Employment equity meeting and drive EE initiatives

Desired Skills:

Analytical Skills

Planning and Organising skills

Relationship Management

Assertiveness

Change Agent

Flexible

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are an innovative company with an array of products that

significantly improve both the design and operation of collision avoidance,

auto electrical, and integrated solutions for productivity and safety in the

mining and construction sector.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Group Life Assurance

Learn more/Apply for this position