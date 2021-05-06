ICT/IT

Installing and configuring computer hardware

software, systems, networks,

Monitoring and maintaining computer systems and networks

Responding in a timely manner to service issues and requests

Providing technical support across the company (this may be in person or over the phone)

Desired Skills:

communication networks

connection

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Fixed Line Telecoms

2 to 5 years Other Information Technology

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The Client ( Telecom” or the “Company”, a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People with limited liability, together with its subsidiaries, collectively the “Group”) is a large-scale and leading integrated intelligent information services operator in the world, providing wireline & mobile telecommunications services, Internet access services, information services and other value-added telecommunications services primarily in the PRC. As at the end of 2020, the Company had mobile subscribers of about 351 million, wireline broadband subscribers of about 159 million and access lines in service of about 108 million. The Company’s H shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange” or “HKSE”).

Learn more/Apply for this position