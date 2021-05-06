Intermediate Network Engineer

Academic requirements:

  • 2-year diploma / 3-year degree in networking related studies
  • CCNA certificate

Work experience:

  • At least 4-5 years networking experience
  • Work experience needs to be in the following:
  • Networking routers (Cisco, Juniper or Mikrotik)
  • VOIP devices and services

Contractual offer:

  • Long term position sought, but contract offered on basis of suitability
  • Renewal of contract thereafter should placement be seen fit by both parties.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

