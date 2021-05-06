Investment Operations Support

You will be responsible for the day to day support of the operations function, including account monitoring and rebalancing, regulatory compliance and other operational activities.

Your core responsibilities will include:

Supporting the Operations team in day to day activities

Ad hoc support in operations project delivery

Monitoring and instructing rebalances of investor accounts

Regulatory compliance activities. Minimising financial risk and ensuring compliance with relevant legislation

Continuous improvement of processes using technology where required.

Developing trusted relationships with relevant stakeholders, especially platforms

To qualify for the role you require:

Commerce, mathematics or science-based degree with a strong academic record

Prior experience in the wealth management industry would be beneficial, however, the role is also open to graduates.

Excellent analytical skills and very high attention to detail

Strong intellect with a high level of commercial and financial acumen

Superior written and verbal communication skills

Excellent computer skills (Word, excel, PowerPoint and General IT Skills)

Strong interpersonal skills. A friendly, empathetic, good listener

